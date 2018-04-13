The Sun News
Weekend fun blast as beer carnival rocks Eko Hotels

— 13th April 2018

Demola Balogun

It is a frolicking weekend fun blast with freakish array of over 20 different lager beers, dark ales and premium ciders, as beer lovers and hardcore connoisseurs storm Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos for its annual beer carnival starting from today, Friday April 13 till Sunday April 15, 2018.

This makes the second edition of the carnival, a three-day blind tasting and beer pong competition in Lagos. The grand event is drawing over six brewing companies, 25 brands including Mexican Salitos, Italian Aromatic Bitters and Light beer from South Africa, and will be graced by nearly 2000 beer-thirsty and enthusiastic crowd.

Indeed, the Lagoon Breeze of Eko Hotels venue of the carnival will be jam-packed by mostly happy hour seeking beer lovers and youthful hops-happy pub-crawlers and foodies. For connoisseurs well versed in the art of drinking and who crave bottled and canned beers for their bouquet clarity and flavour, there are compelling side attractions of beautiful spice ladies strutting the arena, ready to awaken their senses and sensuality.

Speaking on the event, Eko Hotels’ Food and Beverage Manager, Mr. Abhilash Cherian, said that this year’s edition of the beer carnival is clearly turbo-charged for more excitement and rare pleasures with fun games, pop up stalls and sumptuous food station, while a crew of scorching-hot ladies has been lined up by the poolside to ‘wench the wenches’ during the beer competition.

Cherian also stated that the most amazing thing about the beer carnival aren’t just the ‘magic girls and magicians on hand’ but also the incredible selection and participation of brew masters from Nigerian Breweries, Guinness Nigeria, Brian Munro, International Breweries, and Anheuser Busch from St. Louis, Maryland, United States.

He explains: “We have taken further steps to expand the scope by introducing innovative beer pong drinking competition, comedy and raffle draws, which will go a long way in redefining lifestyle drinking and making us realize that beer isn’t just about parties but also for everyday drinking pleasure.

“This year is a test case for beer drinkers and fun lovers to experience life in a full bloom at the beer carnival by offering a full schedule of events to entertain and romanticise beer lovers with comedy show, live musical performances and exotic carnival parade.

“We’ve got an amazing collection and supply of malty and strong ale, fortified fruity beers, alcohol-free lager, Cerveza de Especial, and premium cider, which makes the carnival a spectacular eye-opener to educate beer novices and raise champions through healthy drinking.”

