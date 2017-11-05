Week the president gets his vibes back

By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

For the better part of this year, President Muhammadu Buhari’s activities were slowed down understandably because of his ill-health. Even when he was not outside the country for medical attention, his activities were scaled down based on his doctors’ advice.

That his health has shown signs of tremendous improvement since he returned to the country in August is no longer news. As days roll by, Buhari seems to be getting his vibes back. No other thing can confirm this than the president’s activities last week.

Call it one of his busiest weeks in recent times and you will not be far from the truth. The president started the week by wielding the big stick against two top officials of his government. He decided to act on the report of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s panel that investigated the then suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke. Based on the report submitted to him about two months ago, Buhari sacked the two officials.

They were suspended on April 19 and a three-man committee headed by Osinbajo, with the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (retd) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami as members was constituted to probe them.

Buhari did not waste time. He quickly named Boss Gida Mustapha as the new SGF. Mustapha was only last June appointed managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari sacked the ex-SGF and ex-DG NIA after studying the panel report, which investigated allegations against them and recommended their sack.

Oke was investigated for alleged $43..4 million operations cash found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. He had claimed that the money belonged to the NIA and was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan for some covert operations.The panel was scheduled to submit its report to the president on May 8, but he left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on May 7 for a follow-up consultation with his doctors.

On the same day he sacked the two men, Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, behind closed doors for about an hour.v

They had barely left the Presidential Villa when the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu also came to visit. After the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the APC chieftain described as fake news, insinuations that he was not in good terms with Buhari. He described reports that he had been sidelined by the cabal in the Presidential Villa as a myth.

Tinubu said though he worked alongside others to bring Buhari to power, it was wrong for him to babysit the president, stressing that his confidence in Buhari’s had not dwindled.

The former Lagos State governor also insisted the APC was on course despite concerns raised by Nigerians. “APC government is on course and will remain on course and we will remain focused to those necessary things about development, welfare and progress of our people. It’s not easy to face the challenges and the well that was dug, sinkhole that we inherited. But we are sorting that one out gradually, so with few steps we will find happiness and development in the future of our country.”

Yet on the same day ahead of head of the party’s National Executive Council meeting last Tuesday, the president again met with the members of the party’s national caucus from 8.30pm till almost midnight.

The meeting had governors elected on the platform of APC, members of National Assembly, former governors, ex-lawmakers who had jumped ship from the PDP to the APC, in attendance.

On Tuesday, the president attended his party’s NEC meeting where he spent close to five hours and got a vote of confidence from the governors. Later in the evening, he had dinner with the leadership of the National Assembly.

Buhari thanked all the members for the patriotic approach they took in the period of his absence.

On Wednesday he had his hands full. President Buhari before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, performed the twin function of swearing in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the launch of the 2018 armed forces emblem with N10 million.

At the event witnessed by dignitaries including Chief of Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen, the Governor of Adamawa, Jibrila Bindow, he was decorated by the National President of Nigeria Legion, Brig. Gen. Jones Akpa (retd), who also decorated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the SGF while the Secretary of the association, Capt. John Abdul Adole (retd) decorated the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the CJN and the Adamawa State governor.

He urged Nigerians, corporate organisations to donate voluntarily to the legionnaires as well as provide, employment opportunities and welfare support.

As year winds down and the nation moves closer to the 2019 general elections, it is expected that activities will naturally increase at the seat of power. Although many of such activities will be political, it is also expected that deliberate efforts would be made to ensure that governance does not suffer.