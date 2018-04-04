JUST IN: Wednesday’s FEC meeting put off, NSC holds instead

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is not holding today, but President Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) by noon.

The NSC meeting normally holds on Mondays but the Federal Government had declared March 30 and Monday, April 2 as public holiday because of the Easter celebration.

This is the fourth time the FEC meeting would be put off in the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The last time the meeting was put off was Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said it was as a result of the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the high level meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day.

On August 23rd, 2017, the FEC meeting which was supposed to be President Buhari’s first after his 103-day medical vacation, did not hold.

This was to allow the Investigative Committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, to present its report to President Buhari.

The FEC meeting of September 6, 2017, was also cancelled due to what the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said was inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

The two day public holiday declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, he said at the time, had left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.