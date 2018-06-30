Wedding Day: ‘If I could do it again’

My husband and I didn’t have a big wedding but I still felt there were too much people around that day. I hardly got to talk to one person because I was saying hello to everyone at once. It also cost us more money which just kept going up as more people needed to be paid for one thing or the other. I wish I had more time to spend with those who were really close to me. I didn’t even get a photo with my grandparents on my wedding day and they have been sweet to me all my life. It was heartbreaking because I love my grandparents more than my parents.

Janet: I would have gone for an outdoor wedding It was hot on my wedding day. I had sweat dripping from my gel laced hair to my face. It messed up my makeup a lot that I had to leave my groom’s side once in a while to go touch up my makeup. The sun made my guest uncomfortable, made my hair flat, and during the prayer I let go of my husband’s hand to wipe the sweat off my upper lip. It was not good. I would have had an outdoor wedding. Mojisola: I wouldn’t have worried too much about friends disappointing us I was totally stressed that no one would come. I had nightmares about it, and the thought that our friends and even some family wouldn’t show up completely consumed me months before the big event. Looking back now, two years after, I realized how amazing our wedding. Our friends and family stood by us, supported us and made our day memorable. I didn’t know why I worried too much about the day not going smoothly. It was wasted stress and energy. Ijeoma: I would have been happier I did not want to get married in my 20s. However, my parents did not wish to wait any longer. In Igbo land, it is a common trend to get the daughters married as soon as they get a good wedding proposal. Therefore, when my mom received an excellent marriage proposal for me, she practically forced me to get married, and I could not deny her. This does not mean that I wasn’t annoyed. I was infuriated, to say the least. I performed all the rituals for the sake of it. My mind was somewhere else. Now, after three years of living with my amazing husband, I regret not being happy on the day of my wedding. I wish I had been more involved in the wedding preparations. My wedding dress was a mess, and the venue was not as glorious as I would have wanted it to be, but I married a good and loving man. He has been my backbone ever since and I have grown to love it.