Wedding bells ring for actress Mercy Aminu, Vincent Opurum

Actress Salma Aminu is set to tie the knot with her Abuja-based actor cum lover, Vincent Opurum.

According to sources close to TS Weekend, the pair have fixed Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24 respectively for their traditional wedding ceremony at Twins Palace Hotel. 500 Thousand Unit, Lokoja, Kogi State.

“Right from the very first time they met, the sparks started flying and I can tell you that Salma and Vincent are so excited that they will be tying the knot. It promises to be an exciting experience, as the creme de la creme of the movie industry will be on ground. That they were able to keep their romance a secret for this long is a big shock,” the source said.

Aminu, also a movie producer, is currently working on her latest movie offering, Traits, a flick that should hit the cinemas anytime soon.