– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks
17th July 2018 - Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations
17th July 2018 - Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees
17th July 2018 - Enugu Igweship tussle: court fixed July 23rd for hearing
17th July 2018 - Madumere: Protesters shut down Owerri
17th July 2018 - Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator
17th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 
17th July 2018 - Oando clears air on London court ruling
17th July 2018 - Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President
17th July 2018 - Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses
Home / World News / US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks
WEAK IN TALKS - LAWMAKERS BASH TRUMP

US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks

— 17th July 2018

United States lawmakers from both parties yesterday criticized President Donald Trump for failing to issue a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin about meddling in American elections, calling Trump’s message to Putin weak and a missed opportunity.

Read also: Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations

Reaction on Capitol Hill was highly critical of Trump’s performance in a joint news conference in Helsinki with Putin after the two leaders’ first summit. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that it was a “missed opportunity by President Trump to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections.”

Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “This answer by President Trump will be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness and create far more problems than it solves.”

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that Russia undoubtedly interfered in the 2016 election. “The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals,” Ryan said.

Another Republican, Senator John McCain, described Trump’s summit with Putin as “a tragic mistake.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office said he had no immediate comment on Trump’s remarks in Helsinki.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees

— 17th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu A Magistrate Court, in Enugu North Magisterial District, Tuesday, ordered the Attorney-General of Enugu State and the Nigeria Prisons Service to produce members of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) incarcerated since May 24. The 32 MASSOB-BIM members were arrested on May 22 during their celebration of Biafra anniversary in Enugu, and…

  • Enugu

    Enugu Igweship tussle: court fixed July 23rd for hearing

    — 17th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State High Court sitting in Agbani, has fixed Monday 23rd July, 2018 for hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction seeking to retrain one Chief Sunday Anyim as the Igwe elect of Ohuani Amofu, Nkerefi autonomous community in Nkanu East council area. In suit no. HAGB/75m/2018 between Chief Gabriel Aninwogbu, Chief David…

  • Owerri

    Madumere: Protesters shut down Owerri

    — 17th July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Vehicular and human movements were brought to a halt yesterday in the Owerri, capital of Imo state as aggrieved indigenes of the state numbering over one thousand who marched through major streets such as Wetheral, Tetelow, Okigwe and Assumpta Avenue to protest against the planned impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze…

  • Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator

    — 17th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has lashed back at senator Victor Umeh who recently attacked him in the media maintaining that ” only God can impeach him” in his state. According to governor Okorocha who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo claimed that the Anambra born senator is still…

  • Sexual Abuse

    Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 

    — 17th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially Sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected. The Deputy Governor stated this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share