The Sun News
Latest
1st January 2018 - Weah says Liberia ‘open for business’, vows to fight corruption
1st January 2018 - Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin, gang in Delta
1st January 2018 - Costa Rican plane crash kills 12, including 10 US citizens
1st January 2018 - Several missing after boat capsizes in Indonesia
1st January 2018 - Restructuring not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari
1st January 2018 - New Year, great expectations
1st January 2018 - 2017 Verdict: Mr. President, lead us well
1st January 2018 - The controversial $1bn insurgency fund
1st January 2018 - Senate’s investigation of MDCN assessment exam (1)
1st January 2018 - George Weah and the future of Liberia
Home / World News / Weah says Liberia ‘open for business’, vows to fight corruption

Weah says Liberia ‘open for business’, vows to fight corruption

— 1st January 2018

 

MONROVIA (Reuters) – Liberian President-elect George Weah on Saturday declared the country open to investment and pledged to tackle entrenched corruption, in his first speech to the nation since decisively winning an election this week.

Speaking in front of reporters and aides packed into a small conference room at his party headquarters, Weah thanked his predecessor, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, for enabling Liberia’s first democratic transition in over 70 years but said he was determined to usher in sweeping changes.

“Those looking to cheat the Liberian people through corruption will have no place,” said Weah, 51, alluding to a series of high-profile scandals that have tarnished Johnson Sirleaf’s 12-year presidency.

Weah, a former soccer star who became the only African to win FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995, scored a landslide victory over Vice President Joseph Boakai in Tuesday’s run-off.

He faces sky-high expectations from his base of young supporters, who want him to fix rampant unemployment and poverty, but deep scepticism from others who see him as lacking the experience and knowledge for the job.

His campaign was thin on policy specifics and he will now be faced with the messy realities of reviving an economy gutted by low prices for chief exports rubber and iron ore and dwindling foreign donor support.

Weah said he would assemble his cabinet in the coming days ahead of his inauguration in mid-January and work to expand the country’s revenue base. “To investors, we say Liberia is open for business,” he said.

He also urged Liberians overseas – whose remittances account for over a quarter of national GDP – to return home, calling for national unity in a country that was devastated by civil war from 1989 to 2003 and remains riven by divisions based on ethnicity, class and political affiliation.

“We are not enemies,” he said in comments addressed to his political opponents. “We welcome you with open arms as we try to build our country.”

“Two days ago the world watched me cry. I did not cry because I won. I cried that many people lost their lives in the struggle for change.”

The speech was closely followed across the country of five million people.

“The main thing I took from him was that Liberia is open for business,” said John Davies, a 30-year-old businessman. “We need Liberians to come home and work for our country.”

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin, gang in Delta

— 1st January 2018

From: Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State police command has recorded a major breakthrough its ongoing war against violent crimes by arresting the members of a notorious kidnap gang that had terrorized residents of Warri and its environs and had been on its wanted list for sometime now. The gang led by one Anthony Ogbalor,…

  • Restructuring not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari

    — 1st January 2018

    •Promises massive infrastructure, better economy in 2018  By Cosmas Omegoh President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed hopes of restructuring the country under his watch, contending that what is wrong with the country at the moment is not its structure but the process. Buhari, who made this clear in his traditional New Year address to the nation,…

  • Wike assures Rivers people of sustained projects delivery

    — 1st January 2018

    • Tasks Ekpeye ethnic nationality on unity From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that 2018 will be another year of sustained execution of developmental projects across the state. The governor said his administration will intensify efforts at keeping campaign promises to the Rivers people in 2018. In a New…

  • Akure indigenes decry poor development

    — 1st January 2018

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A group, under the aegis of the Akure Patriots, in Ondo State, yesterday expressed worry on the inability of indigenes of the town holding political offices to deliver dividends of democracy. The group said hose who had represented the town in the past had not brought meaningful development to the town….

  • Lagos procures N2.5bn health equipment

    — 1st January 2018

    By Doris Obinna   Lagos State Government has procured healthcare equipment worth N2.5 billion as well as renovated and upgraded health facilities in the state. According to the state Commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, the feat, which was achieved under the giant stride of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration, is to improve the healthcare of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share