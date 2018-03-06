Weah: Nigeria can win Russia 2018 World Cup if…

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President George Weah of Liberia, has said early preparation, conducive camp environment and prompt payment of incentives, are some of the elements that will spur the Super Eagles, to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Weah, the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995, and Liberia’s 25th President, was answering questions from State House Correspondents after his State visit to Nigeria.

The Liberian President who had earlier held a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and few members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), noted that qualifying for the World Cup was no mean feat, hence the officials must make sure the players have no excuse to fail.

He commended President Buhari, for giving the team the support against the backdrop that African governments complain of funds when it comes to sports.

Weah, when asked to give out tips that will aid the Nigerian team bring back the trophy, said, “I must first say, Your Excellency, thank you very much because it’s not an easy task to qualify for World Cup. Because every government in Africa complains when it comes to sports.

“I was amazed the other day sitting before President Emmanuel Macron, he talked about his sports agenda because he believes you can build capacity through sports, and through sports you can also encourage people to work, to do what they want to do.

“I have been fighting for so long for my national team to qualify. Imagine, I’m the world best here in Africa, the only world best. And I said to President Macron, that FIFA built one stadium in Liberia and we have one Ballon d’Or, so if you build 10 stadia in Liberia, you will have 10 Ballon d’Or.

“I think Nigerian team is a model, we all followed them. I have played with great Nigerian players, I played against them. Now you have a new generation, the fact that they qualified is a good thing for Nigeria.

“But I hope that they will prepare very early because they are going to represent Africa and we will be there to watch them, for them to bring the trophy for the first time if it is possible. But I think the seriousness to go to the World Cup is not to pay players to go, I want every African government to know, if you win World Cup it’s a pride to Africa and not just to Nigeria, so we must do everything to ensure that the players are not stressed, make sure they concentrate, make sure their incentives are given to them to motivate them.”