The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates
9th March 2018 - Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in May for denuclearisation talks
9th March 2018 - ‘Soldier’s Story’ will surpass any movie ever made in Nollywood – Gbados, producer
9th March 2018 - Why I want to be Enugu State governor -Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
9th March 2018 - ‘Real reason Efe Omorogbe couldn’t take charge as COSON chairman’
9th March 2018 - What’s Mr. Eazi up to?
9th March 2018 - Depression inspired my new single, Ebube -John Agoha
9th March 2018 - Zach Orji, Paul Obazele honoured as Helping Hands rewards members
9th March 2018 - I’ll use my music to campaign against hard drugs –Haaj Silver
9th March 2018 - K1 De Ultimate joins elite club of UN ambassadors
Home / Cover / National / We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates

We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates

— 9th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates participating in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) that it has no plans to reschedule the exam dates for any reason. 

This was in response to a barrage of complaints by some candidates that they have not been able to print their examination e-slips, which contains detailed information on the forthcoming test.

Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, at a press conference in Abuja, reminded candidates that the system was not the same as last year’s, when e-slips had been uploaded onto candidates’ JAMB profiles.

“Candidates are expected to have printed their e-slips because we released it since Tuesday 6th March. The e-slips obviously contain vital information like exam town/centre, date and time allocated to each candidate,” he noted.

He followed up with a caution that “candidates are to note that there shall be no rescheduling of exam for any reason. It is advisable that they adhere strictly to the date and time allocated to them for the exam. Failure to turn up on scheduled date means they have lost the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, JAMB spokesman Dr. Fabian Benjamin informed candidates, especially those claiming not to have received e-slip notifications, to visit the JAMB website to print their slips.

“We won’t accept excuses (sic) of e-slip,” he said. “This is because we have sent notifications to all candidates. But anyone that didn’t receive it should quickly visit JAMB website and print the e-slip before it is too late.”

The 2018 UTME begins today (Friday) and will last for one week. The first set of candidates are expected to write the exam by 3 p.m. across the 605 accredited Computer Base Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates

— 9th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates participating in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) that it has no plans to reschedule the exam dates for any reason.  This was in response to a barrage of complaints by some candidates that they have not been able to print their…

  • Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in May for denuclearisation talks

    — 9th March 2018

    NYTimes President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks by the end of May, an extraordinary development following months of heightened nuclear tension during which the two leaders exchanged frequent military threats and insults. Kim has also committed to stopping nuclear and missile testing, even during joint military…

  • New Ahiara Diocese administrator to hold first Mass Saturday

    — 9th March 2018

    • To meet priests, laity The New Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese of the Catholic Church, in Mbaise, Imo State, Most Revd Lucius Ugorji, will formally assume duty on Saturday. Revd Father Ugorji, the Bishop of Umuahia, was, a few weeks ago, appointed by Pope Francis to oversee the diocese, following the resignation of Most…

  • 2019: Abia APC sure of victory, tasks members on loyalty

    — 9th March 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba  Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Marc Wabara, has said the party is confident of taking over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is even as he urged all members to remain loyal to the party.  Wabara, who…

  • Imo guber: APC stakeholders report Okorocha to Buhari, Oyegun

    — 9th March 2018

    •We’ll resist rigging –PDP George Onyejiuwa, Owerri All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State under the aegis of the Imo APC Restoration Coalition, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, to call Governor  Rochas Okorocha to order. The coalition warned  that with the way Okorocha is handling…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share