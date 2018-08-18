– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - UPP won’t field presidential candidate in 2019, says Chekwas Okorie
18th August 2018 - Oyo to partner Lions Club to check diabetes, paediatric cancer, others
18th August 2018 - LG autonomy germane to national devt. – Kaduna  aspirant
18th August 2018 - Life inside police barracks
18th August 2018 - Real orders Hazard to do a ‘Courtois’ on Chelsea
18th August 2018 - Messi’s brother bags two-year jail sentence
18th August 2018 - Willian set for two-year Blues deal
18th August 2018 - Fury-Wilder clash to be confirmed today
18th August 2018 - My designs are simple but classy – Fafowora
18th August 2018 - How I became Edo governor, APC national chairman – Oyegun
Home / Elections / National / UPP won’t field presidential candidate in 2019, says Chekwas Okorie
UPP

UPP won’t field presidential candidate in 2019, says Chekwas Okorie

— 18th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As 2019 political activities gather momentum, the United Progressive Party (UPP) has announced that it will not sponsor a presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

In alternative, the party said it would use the period and the 2023 general elections to consolidate its nationwide political structures and concentrate energy and resources in active participation in other elective contests.

UPP National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, told journalists, in Abuja, on Friday, that the decision was taken after extensive and critical deliberation by the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at a recent meeting in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Oyo to partner Lions Club to check diabetes, paediatric cancer, others

He promised that the party will continue to explore the possibility of a constructive engagement with other political parties through alliance for electoral leverage and enhanced advantage in other democratic contests.

Meanwhile, the party said has abolished the usual payment of nomination fees by Nigerian youths from the age of 30 downwards, for all elective offices.

The decision, according to the party, was in the spirit of the recent Act of the National Assembly on the “Not Too Young To Run Law”. Other categories of beneficiary, it added, are women and the physically challenged.

He said the NEC has equally approved downward review of nomination fees for political office aspirants on the platform of the party in order to make participation in the elections affordable to eligible Nigerians.

“In this regard, the usual fee for Expression of Interest (EoI) has also been abolished,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UPP

UPP won’t field presidential candidate in 2019, says Chekwas Okorie

— 18th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja As 2019 political activities gather momentum, the United Progressive Party (UPP) has announced that it will not sponsor a presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election. In alternative, the party said it would use the period and the 2023 general elections to consolidate its nationwide political structures and concentrate energy and resources…

  • LIONS CLUB

    Oyo to partner Lions Club to check diabetes, paediatric cancer, others

    — 18th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Friday, promised the readiness of his administration to partner with an international service organisation, the Lions Club, in checking paediatric cancer, hunger, diabetes, vision impairment and protection of environment. He disclosed this when he received members of the Lions Club District 404-B1, covering Lagos, Ogun…

  • KADUNA

    LG autonomy germane to national devt. – Kaduna  aspirant

    — 18th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A legislative aspirant who is hoping to be elected as member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ungwan Sanusi Constituency come 2019, Adamu Kabir Umar, on Friday, said local government autonomy should be given full autonomy if the country will develop the way it should. Adamu, who had contested same position in…

  • WAKU - BENUE PEOPLE

    Tsav is a betrayer of Benue people – Waku

    — 18th August 2018

    If Governor Ortom speaks out in defence and in the interest of Benue people, I don’t see any reason why he should be persecuted by the federal government. Outspoken chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Senator Joseph Waku has fired back at Abubakar Tsav who accused him of bias on the political crisis rocking their…

  • ORTOM AS FAILURE SAYS TSAV

    Benue Crisis: Ortom is a failure as Governor – Abubakar Tsav

    — 18th August 2018

    Benue State governor, Mr Samuel Ortom has been described as a failure. Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav made the assertion while reacting to the interview granted Saturday Sun penultimate week by Senator JKN Waku on the political crisis rocking their state. He spoke to TUNDE THOMAS. You claimed that Senator Waku…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share