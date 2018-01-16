We won’t establish more tertiary institutions in Delta – Okowa

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Tuesday, said his administration would not embark on the establishment of more tertiary institutions, but would strengthen the existing ones to improve the standard of education in the state.

There are three campuses of the state university in Abraka, Oleh and Asaba; three Colleges of Education in Agbor, Mosogar and Warri; three polytechnics in Ogwashi-Uku, Ozoro and Otefe; School of Health Technology; Schools of Nursing; technical colleges.

This is in addition to four tertiary institutions owned by the Federal Government and some private universities in the state.

Speaking when he received the Obi of Issele-Uku, Nduka Ezeagwuna II on a courtesy call in Asaba, Okowa said his administration would rather focus on ensuring that the existing ones are accredited and equipped to standards.

“We are currently ensuring appropriate accreditation for our institutions of higher learning, we will achieve that first before any other consideration because, I truly believe that we ought to have one University that is built to international standard and we all will be proud of as Deltans.

“We should do what we can to avoid localizing institutions of higher learning, we will continue to improve on the quality of education in the existing institutions,” Okowa stated.

He commended the Obi for the ‘thank you’ visit, decrying situation where an individual in the area due to political reasons failed to see the projects his administration is executing in the local government area , including the construction of road to the critic’s community.

“I thank you (Obi Ezeaguna II) for this visit, I thank you for the way you have ensured that your kingdom is peaceful, wherever there is peace, we will continue to carry out developmental projects.

“I am quite excited with your (Obi Ezeaguna II) comment on infrastructural development in Issele-Uku and Aniocha North LGA, bearing in mind that a son of Aniocha North in December made a comment that nothing is going on in that area.

“I am aware that we are working on five roads in Aniocha North and we have completed two, while the other three are ongoing including the one leading to the person’s village. I wonder if he has been to his village of late because, it is this false information they pass to the newspapers and we need to correct such.

“We will continue to do the much we can in the development of the area and entire Delta State in line with our agenda of ensuring prosperity for all,” he emphasized.

On the request by the Obi for proper channeling of water to check flooding in Issele-Uku, Governor Okowa assured that agencies in charge of such would visit the area to ensure that lasting solution is proffered.

Obi Ezeaguna informed the governor that he was in Asaba on a ‘thank you’ visit, disclosing that the governor played vital roles during his coronation anniversary and has also, executed a lot of projects in his kingdom and the entire Aniocha North.