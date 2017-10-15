We won’t change name – IPOB
— 15th October 2017
From Jeff Amechi
Agbodo, Onitsha
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that it has no intention of changing its name despite the ‘kangaroo labeling of the group as a terrorist group by the Federal Government and proscription of its activities by South–East governors.
The group alleged that it came to its knowledge that some ‘unscrupulous individuals’ and groups in the society were paid by the federal government, Igbo governors and leaders and were sponsoring few people to form another group in place of IPOB.
A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful said that there was no such organization in place of IPOB but ‘we are not perturbed, because we have machinery in place to debunk such nonsense as they arise’.
The statement read in part: “IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet of our time, wishes to bring to the attention of Biafrans and the world at large that IPOB has never and will never change name because of kangaroo and black market order obtained from Justice Kafarati at the Federal High Court Abuja. “It came to our knowledge that some unscrupulous individuals and groups in our society are being paid by Federal Government, Igbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Nnia Nwodo, and are sponsoring few people to form another group. There is no such organization in place of IPOB”.
“The fact of the matter is that FG in collusion with Igbo governors is using some individuals to give the impression that IPOB is no more. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Our protests going on all over the world is a clear evidence that IPOB is presently enjoying more appeal than at any other time in our history”.
“Many more scams like this will be unleashed on the gullible in the coming weeks and months but we are not perturbed, because we have machinery in place to debunk such nonsense as they arise. People are flooding to IPOB that remains till this day, the biggest mass movement anywhere on earth”.
“Federal Government, Igbo governors and Ohanaeze may form these mushroom groups once in a while, but they quickly fizzle out as they came. USA, UK, France and EU have made it clear that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation. So anybody entertaining the thought that it is, can only be considered an agent of Nigeria and enemy of Biafra” Powerful stated.
There is an ongoing underground plan by the Easter governors to conduct a secret referendum to discredit our quest for the sovereign state of Biafra.
The reliable source has it that there’s is an organization called “Action Aid Nigeria” based in Abuja carrying out this program titled “Participatory Development Alternative” (P.D.A).
In this program there hired press men from asaba and other places into densely remote villages where they interviewed our aged men and women asking them if they support Biafra or if they would want Nigeria to be restructured as clamouring for Biafra has taken many lives already and still counting.
And during or prior to these times, this organization which claims to be a non-governmental organization (N.G.O) would provide school furniture and give out locally made rice especially Abakaliki rice to the aged men and women in those villages as to lure them to discredit our quest for Referendum.
After they must have shared rice and other things to the villagers, the camera men would be called upon while the beneficiary of these incentives would be interviewed albeit persuasively to demand for restructuring and speak against Biafra.
What they (politicians) intend to do with the outcome of this exercise is still unknown.
They were suggestions according to the source for this exercise to be carried out in Abakaliki the capital of the state or other urban cities in Ebonyi, but the conveners refused stating that the order was for the exercise to be carried out in remote areas where people are not well informed enough about IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.
But the good news is that despite all these incentives, the people despite not having the opportunity to listen to Radio Biafra refused to be equally yoked with Hausa Fulani terrorists stating that Biafra has been in existence before this ambiguous and unimaginable slavery called Nigeria. At least 90% of our people refused one Nigeria and restructuring.
Funny enough Despite the gifts and being unable to listen to Radio Biafra in those remote villages through the spirit of Biafra which has taken over the entire land were able to demand for the restoration of Biafra
They recruited them this week.
NO AMOUNT OF PRESSURE BY THIS SAID HYPOCITICAL ELEMENT OF BIAFRA/IGBOS WILL STOP BIAFRA.