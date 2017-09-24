We want food, industries in South-east not python dance

People in the Southeast, like their counterparts in other parts of the country, are feeling the excruciating pain of the bad economy. The reality we face on daily basis does not in any way reflect the claim made recently by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics that Nigeria has come out of recession. If I remember correctly, when President Muhammadu Buhari returned from London, after his prolonged medical leave, he said that he would work hard until Nigerians can feel the change promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their pocket.

I completely align with the president on this. It must be said that the ordinary people in Igbo land are not interested in the dance of the python, which is slithering throughout the southeast. It is killing and maiming people and nobody wants anything to do with that dangerous and predatory reptile.

It should go to the northeast, where it will find Boko Haram insurgents that it can constrict and swallow. constric

What we need in abundance of food, massive infrastructural development, industries and all round progress. May the Almighty Lord hear our prayer! Amen.

► Chukwuma Dioka wrote from Imo State.