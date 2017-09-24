The Sun News
Latest
24th September 2017 - We want food, industries in South-east not python dance
24th September 2017 - Benue flood victims and IDP camp officials
24th September 2017 - Kaduna Polytechnic is at it again
24th September 2017 - Fowler’s UN appointment
23rd September 2017 - Federal interventions not enough to clear salary arrears – Ortom
23rd September 2017 - 2019: Katsina APC endorses Buhari, Masari for second term
23rd September 2017 - 120 orphans get scholarships from association in Taraba
23rd September 2017 - Militants attack vessel, kill 3 security escorts in Bayelsa creeks
23rd September 2017 - AMCON takes over hotel in Lagos
23rd September 2017 - Lalong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
Home / Voices / We want food, industries in South-east not python dance

We want food, industries in South-east not python dance

— 24th September 2017

People in the Southeast, like their counterparts in other parts of the country, are feeling the excruciating pain of the bad economy. The reality we face on daily basis does not in any way reflect the claim made recently by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics that Nigeria has come out of recession. If I remember correctly, when President Muhammadu Buhari returned from London, after his prolonged medical leave, he said that he would work hard until Nigerians can feel the change promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their pocket.

I completely align with the president on this. It must be said that the ordinary people in Igbo land are not interested in the dance of the python, which is slithering throughout the southeast. It is killing and maiming people and nobody wants anything to do with that dangerous and predatory reptile.

It should go to the northeast, where it will find Boko Haram insurgents that it can constrict and swallow. constric

What we need in abundance of food, massive infrastructural development, industries and all round progress. May the Almighty Lord hear our prayer! Amen.

Chukwuma Dioka wrote from Imo State.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal interventions not enough to clear salary arrears – Ortom

— 23rd September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that financial interventions from the Federal Government to the state, though well appreciated, have not been enough to clear arrears of salary which he inherited on assumption of office as governor. Governor Ortom disclosed this at the inauguration of Provinces three and four…

  • 2019: Katsina APC endorses Buhari, Masari for second term

    — 23rd September 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Citing what it described as Federal Government’s ‘resolute fight against corruption, war against insecurity, kidnappings, Boko Haram and armed banditry, among other issues, the Katsina State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, endorsed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office during the forthcoming…

  • 120 orphans get scholarships from association in Taraba

    — 23rd September 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Mutum Biyu Development Association (MBDA), in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, has enrolled 120 orphans to primary schools in the state. Chairman of the association, Alhaji Tukura Julde, who disclosed this at a press briefing, in Jalingo, on Saturday, said it was part of efforts by the association…

  • Militants attack vessel, kill 3 security escorts in Bayelsa creeks

    — 23rd September 2017

    Barely three weeks after an ambush on a military houseboat that killed two in Southern Ijaw creeks in Bayelsa, suspected militants have attacked a tugboat in the same area and killed three crew members. Suspected Niger Delta militants had on Aug. 28 ambushed a houseboat operated by the Joint Task Force and killed a soldier…

  • AMCON takes over hotel in Lagos

    — 23rd September 2017

    By Gilbert Ekezie About 400 workers are feared to lose their jobs following the forceful taking over of Best Western Hotel located at Allen Avenue, Ikeja Lagos on Friday by The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The incident which started at about 4am, took everyone by surprise as armed mobile policemen stormed the hotel…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share