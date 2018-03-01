The Sun News
1st March 2018 - We want Biafra –MASSOB
1st March 2018 - Okah writes from prison, dismisses Buhari
1st March 2018 - Moghalu, ex-CBN deputy governor, declares  for 2019 presidency
1st March 2018 - Dapchi: UN demands girls' release
1st March 2018 - Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun
1st March 2018 - Senate probes Kogi gov, NHRC boss' assumption of office
1st March 2018 - NPFL: Plateau United bounces back as Akwa lose to Lobi
1st March 2018 - Arsenal announces £58.4m profit from summer transfer
1st March 2018 - FG honours Para Powerlifting, Badminton champions
1st March 2018 - Juve into fourth successive Cup final
We want Biafra –MASSOB

— 1st March 2018

•Denies accepting restructuring

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Uchenna Madu, yesterday, denied reports that some pro-Biafra groups have made a U-turn to support restructuring, instead of Biafra.
The denial by MASSOB came on the heels of the disruption of a ceremony organised by the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) to honour the former president of Nigeria, the late Dr Nnamdi Azikwe; former governor of Imo State, the late Chief Sam Mbakwe and others at the Universal Hotel, Enugu State, on Tuesday.
Trouble started at the ECA event when the Igbo leaders present, particularly constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze and the First Republic minister, Chief Mbazulike, began to talk about restructuring and the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and MASSOB present shouted them down, demanding only Biafra.
The pro-Biafra groups had over-run the high table and chased away the dignitaries, including Prof Uche Azikiwe, the widow of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, before hitting the Enugu metropolis, chanting Biafra songs.
MASSOB National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, however, in a statement issued in Enugu, said those who were arrested at the ECA event following the disruption of the gathering were not MASSOB members, even as he explained that the pro-Biafra groups that gathered in Nnewi, Anambra State, never supported restructuring.
Edeson said the report of the purported support for restructuring of the country into regionalism by the pro-Biafra groups, using the 1963 Constitution as a template, was a misplacement of their position and belief.
“All pro-Biafra groups that attended the solemn meeting agreed only on Biafra actualisation and restoration or nothing, through unity of purpose.
“We did not subscribe to regionalism or restructuring of Nigeria. We want a complete independence from Nigeria’s enslavement.
“Though pro-Biafra groups are not against those clamouring for restructuring, we believe only in Biafra actualisation and restoration,” he insisted.
He also disclosed that the MASSOB leadership was not invited or informed of the Tuesday’s ECA event organised by Evang. Elliot Uko and Maria Okwor in Enugu.
“We are surprised and shocked to read on the pages of newspapers that MASSOB disrupted an Igbo event to honour some prominent Biafra leaders. It is not in our nature or orientation to disrespect, dishonour or insult our elders.
“Evang. Elliott Uko, who claimed he called our leader, has never discussed with our leader since eight months ago. MASSOB separated itself from him when we found out he is an opportunist, back-biter and instigator of strife among brethren.
“He did not call or invite our leader or any other national executive of MASSOB to his event, neither did our leader, Uchenna Madu call him or pressurise him to allow MASSOB members to attend his event.”

“Though Eliot has apologised to our leader yesterday (Tuesday) when he drew his attention to the damaging falsehood against our leader’s personality and leadership of reformed MASSOB. MASSOB members are not happy that Uko and Okwor will consciously and deliberately create this damaging and false impressions loaded with antagonisms against Uchenna Madu-led reformed MASSOB.
“The negative impression that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief Nnia Nwodo sponsored the disruption of ECA event is completely false, capable of sowing a seed of discord among major stakeholders of Igbo affairs. The agitators whom Uko and Okwor invited to their event that disrupted the event did it as a sign of expressing their mind towards what they believe according to their orientation.
“Ohanaeze  Ndigbo or Nnia Nwodo did not sponsor any disruption against the ECA event. MASSOB is still marvelled that Uko has never agreed with any leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the administration of Eze Ozobu’s leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” Edeson said.
He, therefore, called on ECA leaders  to stop meddling and creating confusion amongst the pro-Biafra groups by using one group against the other to achieve selfish ends, advising them to also stay clear from pro-Biafra groups since they are not clamouring for Biafra actualization and restoration.
Edison said that though those arrested at ECA event were not MASSOB members, “we demand for their immediate release,” adding that “MASSOB urges the Enugu State governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to intervene for their immediate release now which will douse unnecessary tension in Igbo land
We want Biafra –MASSOB

— 1st March 2018

•Denies accepting restructuring Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Uchenna Madu, yesterday, denied reports that some pro-Biafra groups have made a U-turn to support restructuring, instead of Biafra. The denial by MASSOB came on the heels of the disruption of a ceremony organised by the…

  Okah writes from prison, dismisses Buhari

    — 1st March 2018

    — 1st March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Imprisoned Niger Delta militant leader, Henry Okah, has written to the people of Niger Delta and Nigerians from Kokstad Prison, Kwa-zulu, Natal, South Africa, saying President Muhammadu Buhari cannot save Nigeria. The jailed militant leader, who called for a coalition of Nigerians to rescue the country, had his hope of freedom from…

  Moghalu, ex-CBN deputy governor, declares  for 2019 presidency

    — 1st March 2018

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has declared to run for the presidency in 2019. He made the declaration yesterday at a world press conference held at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Wuse. Moghalu said combination of military rule, oil booms and busts, and successive…

  • Dapchi: UN demands girls’ release

    — 1st March 2018

    • Interior minister orders IGP, NSCDC boss to relocate to North East Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri, Bimbola Oyesola, Lagos, Molly Kilete, Abuja and Tony John, Port Harcourt The plight of the 110 students of Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State has drawn global attention with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres,…

  Desert explorer, Newton Jibunoh, writes for The Sun

    — 1st March 2018

    — 1st March 2018

    Environmental activist who made history by travelling from London to Nigerian, as well as Nigeria to London by road, Chief Newton Jibunoh, will, from today, write for The Sun, Nigeria’s Voice of the Nation. Chief Jibunoh, an engineer, with specialty in soil mechanic and founder of a non-governmental organisation, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), will,…

