The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - We trek 100km to hospital, Kaduna village residents lament
18th September 2017 - Estate agent faces N270,000 fraud charge
18th September 2017 - Court grants N400,000 bail to 2 men accused of theft
18th September 2017 - Seme Customs command nets N701m in August — Spokesman
18th September 2017 - Kaduna wins 2017 African Crafts show
18th September 2017 - Kaduna wins AFAC 2017
18th September 2017 - Buhari urges ECOWAS to monitor water channels, boat operators
18th September 2017 - Owerri now Nigeria’s fastest growing city – Okorocha
18th September 2017 - BREAKING: Gombe gets new police commissioner
18th September 2017 - Malaysia scraps beer festival following Islamists’ objections
Home / National / We trek 100km to hospital, Kaduna village residents lament

We trek 100km to hospital, Kaduna village residents lament

— 18th September 2017

Residents of Maiyola, a community of 3,000 residents in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have said that they lose an average of one pregnant woman monthly due to absence of antenatal services.

The residents said in separate interviews that they also lose a lot of children under five due to absence of healthcare services.

A housewife, Salamatu Haruna, said: “Women here rarely attend antenatal or visit hospitals for check up during pregnancy or delivery.

“I don’t go for antenatal services during my pregnancies because of the distance between our village and the nearest place to get hospital services which is Kachia or Idoh and is about 100 kilometres from here.’’

She also said that the village have no good road to allow for smooth ride on motorcycles for women in labour.

“For us to access health care we have to use motorcycles, as such women here deliver at home with the help of traditional birth attendants.

“We do not have good road here and one cannot easily get cars or motorcycles, sometimes we trek, and when a woman is in labour in the night it becomes more difficult to even contemplate going to hospital.

“Eleven pregnant women have died this year from labour complications,’’ the woman said.

Another housewife, Hafsat Abubakar said, “anytime I am pregnant, it comes with fever and since there is no hospital close by, I prefer to stay at home and take local herbs as it is our culture.

“I know four women close to me that lost their lives in the process of child birth here in the village.

“We prefer to patronise traditional birth attendants because that’s the only option we have here in Mayola.’’

Zainab Abubakar, another resident, said she go for antenatal but not frequently, because of the distance and poor transport service.

The woman said she patronise a local patent medicine store wherever she felt ill.

Another woman, Zainab Musa, said five of her relatives died during childbirth in the community this year.

“I give birth at home because my mom is a traditional birth attendant and the culture here is when it is time for you to give birth you go to your parents house and not your husband house.’’

However, Mariam Mayola, who shared her experience, said she once attended antenatal services and was asked to go for scanning in Kaduna and had to spend a lot of money on that.

“Accessing health care services here is very difficult for us, because some of us also feel lazy when you think of trekking to Crossing before going to Kachia or Idoh to access health services.’’

A 60-year-old woman, Maryam Mayola, noted that women suffer a lot during childbirth in the community in addition to huge expenses incurred in the process.

A husband, Mohammed Adamu, said the ordeals women go through in the village during child birth were regrettable.

“I remember the day I took my wife to hospital during childbirth and before reaching there she lost her life.

“These are some of the ordeals our women go through. She really suffered on that day before she and the baby died.

“So we are very happy to see you in this community because we have never seen journalists face to face but here you are in our community,’’ Adamu said.

Also speaking, the village head, Ardo Abu Maiyola, expressed concern that they had never received any government official in the 40-year history of the village.

“We hope your visit will bring development to this community.

“On the issue of health or pregnant women, honestly our women do suffer a lot during childbirth, in fact, anytime our women get pregnant we never have rest of mind until they deliver their babies safely.

“You have seen that yourself, there is no clinic and other social amenities here in Maiyola, and this village has been in existence for over 40 years. We are only living here on the mercy of God,’’ the community leader said. (NAN)

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We trek 100km to hospital, Kaduna village residents lament

— 18th September 2017

Residents of Maiyola, a community of 3,000 residents in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have said that they lose an average of one pregnant woman monthly due to absence of antenatal services. The residents said in separate interviews that they also lose a lot of children under five due to absence of healthcare services….

  • Estate agent faces N270,000 fraud charge

    — 18th September 2017

    A self-acclaimed estate agent, Okolin Nma, on Monday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding one Morry Anakwe, a prospective tenant, of N270,000. Nma, 36, a resident of Okito Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, is standing trial on a two- count charge of obtaining under false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded…

  • Court grants N400,000 bail to 2 men accused of theft

    — 18th September 2017

    A Karu Grade 1 Area Court in FCT on Monday granted bail to two men accused of stealing two air conditioners valued N400, 000. The defendants Kashimiya Ogini and Ndubuisi Amadi  all of Karmo, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a four-count of joint act, criminal trespass, housebreaking and theft. The Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, who…

  • Seme Customs command nets N701m in August — Spokesman

    — 18th September 2017

    The Nigeria Custom Service, Seme Command, said it collected N701million as revenue for the month of August. A statement released in Badagry on Monday by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Selchang Taupyen,  said that the command succeeded in collecting so much by blocking  all revenue leakages at the border. “In the month of…

  • Kaduna wins 2017 African Crafts show

    — 18th September 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Kaduna state has emerged the best exhibitor at the 10thedition of African Arts and Craft Exhibition (AFAC 2017) in Abuja, which ended Sunday night in. The state’s contingent came tops in several categories including best pavilion and most consistent participant. The Republic of Camaroun came first among eight other African countries…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share