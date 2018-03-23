We trained 100 actors in preparation for our new movie – comedian MOG

A new entrant into the Nigerian entertainment space, 14 Partners Alliance, has wrapped up plans for the shooting of its debut movie.

Speaking on the development, Marketing Director, 14 Partners Alliance, fast rising comedian, M.O.G aka Akpors, said: “We are a new production house focused on redefining the errors in Nigerian entertainment industry. We are into movies, comedy, music and dance. Issues of sexual abuse and couch casting will be a thing of the past with this platform. We are currently wrapping up plans to shoot our debut movie. We have a competent team made up of Clem Aigbor and my humble self among a host of others. We talked about the movie industry and the pain we went through back then and how we have grown big now, so we feel we can contribute to the growth of the industry hence 14 Partners Alliance.”

The comedian revealed that the company has trained 100 actors at its 14 Partners Alliance Academy in preparation for the upcoming movie production. “The shoot will last for one month and will kick-off in the third week of April. We have been planning for over a year and we are using this movie that boasts a cast of over 100 actors and actresses to launch the movie arm of the platform and the 14 Partners Alliance brand.”

M.O.G also disclosed that the platform has held two concerts to expose its musicians and comedians to the industry, now it is the turn for actors. According to him, the movie is an historical one that will teach family values. “The movie is a thriller woven around crime and how to combat it. It is a family-oriented story that deals with the history of a family and how a young man killed his own cousin.”