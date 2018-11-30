“We are very transparent and we do our work in the best way with accountability. We are a fact-based company and we do it also competitively.” Uche Usim, Abuja The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti Baru, on Thursday said the management’s adoption of a transparent insurance procurement process saves the corporation a whopping $30 million in premium annually. READ ALSO: Financing, major obstacle to refineries’ rehabilitation – Baru, NNPC GMD This was coming on the heels of the 600 firms that submitted bids to secure the corporation’s oil and non-oil assets for the year 2018/2019 as a fresh bidding round opened on Thursday.

Speaking at the event organised for NNPC insurance contractors, Baru said: “Last year, we had over 500 and this year, we have received over 600 bids. This multiplicity of bidders has helped us year-in-year over the past three years to save premiums of over $30 million to the corporation.” He added: “When this administration came on board, the premiums being charged were over $60 million but we have succeeded in bringing it down to a little over $40 million.

The NNPC boss, however, lamented that despite concerted efforts to make NNPC as transparent as it can possibly be, the public perception of the corporation has remained horrible. He frowned at the National Assembly’s probe and the seeming general distrust of the corporation, describing it as the most misunderstood public organisation in Nigeria. He said, “being the Chief Executive of NNPC, I have learnt that a lot of people do not know what NNPC is, so I give them the benefit of the doubt and I am very patient to explain to people what NNPC is and how it is working.