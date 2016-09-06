We’ re behind Obaseki –Group

By Wole Balogun

Niger Delta People’s Forum has expressed support and readiness to mobilize for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr.Godwin Obaseki.

In a release made available to Daily Sun yesterday, President of the forum, Mr George Utomhim, said the group is supporting Obaseki not only because his (Obaseki’s) wife hails from the Niger Delta, but also for the fact that they have found in Obaseki the “leadership capacities capable of taking Edo to greater heights.

“There is no stopping the total mobilization of all Niger Delta communities in Edo State for the victory of our brother-in-law and great friend, Mr.Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State.

“During the South-South women’s 10th anniversary held in Lagos recently, we heeded the appeal made by Obaseki’s wife for support from the ljaw communities in Edo State; we are united on our stand. Therefore, the Niger Delta communities will remain resolute and has created a common front in support of your husband (our brother’s) consolidation and continuity in governance especially as it borders on Edo State.

“ The Niger Delta People’s Forum has taken steps to ensure that all Niger Delta communities, the Akwa Iboms, the Ijaws, the Isokos, the ltsekiris, etc are involved and committed to this victory.

“Mr. Obaseki is well positioned to lead the Edo people from where the comrade stops. We are confident in his personal ability to lead the state and we are also happy the wife has not only identified with us, but has expressed and reposed confidence in our unflinching support to ensuring total victory for her husband.

“We, the Niger Delta people in Edo State assure our wife, sister, mother, of our committed loyalty and total support in mobilizing for our brother and husband (Godwin Obaseki’s) victory,” he said.