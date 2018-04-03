The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Tenure extension: APC inaugurates 10-man technical c’ittee
3rd April 2018 - Why Federal Govt named treasury looters – Tony Momoh
3rd April 2018 - Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members
3rd April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
3rd April 2018 - Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye
3rd April 2018 - Nasarawa 2019: Money can’t buy the people’s conscience – Deputy Gov
3rd April 2018 - Easter Day attack: Military sets up probe panel in Maiduguri
3rd April 2018 - 2018 budget: FG holds retreat with CEOs, MDAs accounting officers
3rd April 2018 - Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna
3rd April 2018 - Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency
Home / National / We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJ’s attacks – Kalu
INFRASTRUCTURE Kalu

We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJ’s attacks – Kalu

— 3rd April 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The latest attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo continues to attract wild condemnations from Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike.

Such reactions are coming more intensely with anger from prominent Igbo sons and daughters who feel President Buhari is trying his best not just for the South East but the whole nation.

In his reaction, a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, wondered why anybody would condemn a President who is currently constructing abandoned Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway, Awka expressway, Enugu-Awka to Onitsha road, Enugu-Oturkpo-Makurdi road among others.

Kalu said he is also aware that contracts for the construction of roads in other parts of the country have been awarded and contractors are moving to site.

He believed that with these constant attacks, Obasanjo is up to another mischief, adding that Nigerians need dividends of democracy like President Buhari is giving  and not attacks and letters.

“Nigerians, be warned”, he concluded.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC inaugurates

Tenure extension: APC inaugurates 10-man technical c’ittee

— 3rd April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), on Tuesday, inaugurated a 10-man technical committee to find lasting solution to the contentious extension of the tenure of the current national and state officers of the party. Speaking while inaugurating the committee comprising of no fewer than four Senior Advocates of Nigeria…

  • Prince Tony MOMOH

    Why Federal Govt named treasury looters – Tony Momoh

    — 3rd April 2018

    Says it is “a normal thing” Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, has said that the disclosure of the names of alleged treasury looters by the Federal Government is not in anyway a diversionary tactic from the challenges besetting the nation. Momoh said it was a political decision taken…

  • PDP Defect

    Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members

    — 3rd April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has commenced re-registration of old and new members into the party across the 23 Local Government Areas ahead of the June 16, 2018,  council polls in state. State chairman of the party, Felix Obuah,  who addressed council chairmen and secretaries of the party…

  • Gunmen RULER

    Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

    — 3rd April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs, operating within Mgbuelia village, in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons killed, following an argument that broke…

  • Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye

    — 3rd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have paraded the two principal suspects who escaped from custody in the alleged arm case involving Sen. Dino Melaye. The suspects Kabiru Seidu aka ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’, were arrested at Tafawa Balewa LGA in Bauchi State and Ganaja village in Kogi State, respectively…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share