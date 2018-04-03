Samuel Bello, Abuja

The latest attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo continues to attract wild condemnations from Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike.

Such reactions are coming more intensely with anger from prominent Igbo sons and daughters who feel President Buhari is trying his best not just for the South East but the whole nation.

In his reaction, a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, wondered why anybody would condemn a President who is currently constructing abandoned Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway, Awka expressway, Enugu-Awka to Onitsha road, Enugu-Oturkpo-Makurdi road among others.

Kalu said he is also aware that contracts for the construction of roads in other parts of the country have been awarded and contractors are moving to site.

He believed that with these constant attacks, Obasanjo is up to another mischief, adding that Nigerians need dividends of democracy like President Buhari is giving and not attacks and letters.

“Nigerians, be warned”, he concluded.