The Sun News
Latest
12th November 2017 - Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa
12th November 2017 - Senate to publish names of coys in alleged N30tr scam
12th November 2017 - We must vote to avoid state of emergency in Anambra – Stella Oduah
12th November 2017 - FG disburses N80b for Social Investment Programmes in 2016
12th November 2017 - 3.3m children unimmunised against measles in Nigeria – NPHCDA
12th November 2017 - PDP, APC need rejuvenation for Nigeria’s democracy to be strong —Obasanjo
12th November 2017 - Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives
12th November 2017 - Showdown in Port Harcourt: Amaechi’s security aides attack Wike’s convoy
12th November 2017 - We’ll stop Avengers –Defence Chief
12th November 2017 - FAVOUR 07035713067
Home / National / We must vote to avoid state of emergency in Anambra – Stella Oduah

We must vote to avoid state of emergency in Anambra – Stella Oduah

— 12th November 2017

Sen. Stella Oduah (Anambra North) has urged the people of Anambra to come out en masse to vote in next Saturday’s governorship election to avoid creating a vacuum of governance in the state.

Speaking with journalists, in Abuja, on Sunday, Oduah said that if the people failed to vote, they would be giving room for a possible declaration of a state of emergency.

She explained that the Constitution did not allow for a vacuum in any state and as such if the current term lapses and a governor had not been elected, then an administrator would be appointed.

“Therefore if we fail to cast our votes, if we fail to come out to vote and have a new governor, what will happen is that the Federal Government will provide an administrator and declare a state of emergency.

“That is not what we want. It means that democracy will elude us, who is governing us would not be who we voted for or who we desired.

“This is not about which party I belong to. It is about saving our state, it is about making sure that our youths, our women, our children have a peaceful and enabling environment where good governance and policies will strive.

“Therefore we must make sure that we come out on the 18th and vote,” she said.

The PDP lawmaker also charged political leaders in the state to call on their followers to come out and vote at the November 18 exercise.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had threatened Anambra voters with death if they vote at the election.

They also vowed to disrupt the poll.

But in a swift reaction, the Anambra State Police Command asked residents of the state to go out en masse to exercise their franchise on the day of the election.

Giving more reasons why Anambra people must vote, Oduah said that the state had enjoyed peace, stability and investments had started accruing.

“What Anambra needs now more than anything is peace, we need peace for progress, we need peace for security, we need peace for the development that is coming and that has come.

“We do not need violence, we have had enough killings, thank God we have security in Anambra more than most states, we must ensure that is sustained.

“Most importantly our basic human right that is enshrined in the constitution that gives us the right to choose who governs us must not be denied us.

“We will be denying ourselves that if we fail to come out and vote and protect our votes.

“I am pleading that all leaders come out and tell their followers to ensure that they come out and vote come 18th of November.

“We must not stay at home on the 18th, we must exercise our civic rights,” she said. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th November 2017 at 12:37 pm
    Reply

    It is interim government. Nothing call state of emergency etc. Only Biafran Authority has legitimacy by law to conduct election in Biafran Territorial Sovereign State- Anambra State Of Biafra inclusive. The said election on November 18. 2017 is illegitimate by law. Biafran Authority will throw out of office all illegitimate office holders by law. On the other hand, Any southern government under the political name Nigeria, is slavery government. No slavery government will again exist on Southern Soil.All saboteurs and collaborators of the enemy against Southern Liberation, Southern Freedom, under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, will go down in the hands of the enemy or will be crushed with the enemy. It is Southern Revolution War Engagement in which all northerners in the military, police etc. must vacate Southern Territorial Sovereign States now- dead or alive. No southern oil, gas, revenue etc. will again go to the enemy. It is Oil etc. for Weapons etc.We have the resources, we get Weapons etc. we want with our God given resources and crush the enemy on our God given native lands. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa

— 12th November 2017

The Nigeria army says it lost three soldiers after successfully clearing 13 Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa Forest in one week. Col. Kinsley Samuel, Deputy Director Public Relations 7 Division of the Army, disclosed this in a statement, in Maiduguri, on Sunday. Samuel said that six soldiers were wounded during the operation while dozens…

  • Senate to publish names of coys in alleged N30tr scam

    — 12th November 2017

    The Senate says it is set to publish names of companies found culpable in investigation into alleged N30 trillion revenue scam in the import and export value chain. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Sunday. He…

  • We must vote to avoid state of emergency in Anambra – Stella Oduah

    — 12th November 2017

    Sen. Stella Oduah (Anambra North) has urged the people of Anambra to come out en masse to vote in next Saturday’s governorship election to avoid creating a vacuum of governance in the state. Speaking with journalists, in Abuja, on Sunday, Oduah said that if the people failed to vote, they would be giving room for…

  • FG disburses N80b for Social Investment Programmes in 2016

    — 12th November 2017

    The Federal Government said it disbursed N80 billion in 2016 for the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of vulnerable people in the country. This was made known in an excerpt of a book on ‘‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A Mid-Term Report Card on the Buhari Administration’’….

  • 3.3m children unimmunised against measles in Nigeria – NPHCDA

    — 12th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that about 3.3 million children across Nigeria are yet to be immunised against measles as 33 million are targeted in the on going campaign across the country. The agency noted that the figure makes Nigeria the country with the highest number…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share