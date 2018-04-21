The Sun News
Latest
21st April 2018 - Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators demanded $1m to forestall attack –Witness
21st April 2018 - We must preserve democracy at all costs –Saraki
21st April 2018 - 18 years after, Supreme Court voids Mobil’s sack of 860 Nigerian staff
21st April 2018 - Russia 2018: Pinnick promises $24 million bonus for Eagles
21st April 2018 - Wenger quits Arsenal
21st April 2018 - Dalung insists on Commonwealth Games achievement
21st April 2018 - Moses, Iwobi inspire Adewole to pick Nigeria over America
21st April 2018 - A haven of marriage – you can make a difference (2)
21st April 2018 - The futility of bribing a mediator
21st April 2018 - Help! We are all going mad!
Home / National / We must preserve democracy at all costs –Saraki
democracy

We must preserve democracy at all costs –Saraki

— 21st April 2018

Chukwudi Nweje; Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Friday urged Nigerians to guard the country’s democracy jealously and shun acts that could truncate it. He gave the advice in Lagos while speaking at the 4th Anniversary Lecture of The Niche Newspapers

The theme of the lecture is: “Development Reporting and Hysteria Journalism in Nigeria”. Represented by Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce, Saraki said democracy was the best form of government and urged citizens to preserve it at all costs.  The Senate President pointed out that though the system was yet to be perfect, democracy was still the best way to realise the country’s development aspirations. “We must preserve democracy at all costs. It is the duty of everyone, all the citizens of the country. No matter the problems we are facing, democracy is still the best form of government to guarantee development “, he said.

Saraki said the media had contributed to the survival of democracy in the country through agenda setting and playing the role of a watchdog. He urged the media not to relent on its efforts at promoting the country’s development and making Nigeria a better place.

The Senate President described Wednesday’s invasion of th  Senate and snatching of the mace by hoodlums as primitive and disgraceful. He said the incident was an assault on the legislature and a threat to democracy and security. Saraki, however, thanked the media for rising to the occasion by reporting the incident in real time, saying the intervention helped to highlight the threat.

The Saraki said media had a big role to play in leadership and urged it to always play its role to improve the Democratic process.  In his speech, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Kingsley Moghalu described the media as an essential component of the country’s development. He, however, expressed the regret that the media had not been sufficiently playing the role of promoting development.

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st April 2018 at 5:55 am
    Reply

    The club of bandits nickname NASS has fallen. Sokoto has fallen. Abuja has fallen. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. There’s no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ozubulu

Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators demanded $1m to forestall attack –Witness

— 21st April 2018

• As court relocates sitting to Awka Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A star witness in the Ozubulu church massacre trial, Nkwado Onyeka, yesterday told Nnewi High Court 3 that the suspected perpetrators of the heinous crime demanded the sum of $1 million from Ozubulu people in South Africa to forestall killings in the community…

  • democracy

    We must preserve democracy at all costs –Saraki

    — 21st April 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje; Lawrence Enyoghasu The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Friday urged Nigerians to guard the country’s democracy jealously and shun acts that could truncate it. He gave the advice in Lagos while speaking at the 4th Anniversary Lecture of The Niche Newspapers The theme of the lecture is: “Development Reporting and Hysteria Journalism in…

  • Supreme Court

    18 years after, Supreme Court voids Mobil’s sack of 860 Nigerian staff

    — 21st April 2018

    • Orders their immediate re-engagement, payment of outstanding salaries, allowances Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Supreme Court on Friday voided the sack by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited of about 860 Nigerians employed before the year 2000, as security officers, but named by the company, Supernumerary Police officers (SPY). The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment of five…

  • APC

    National convention: APC governors, leaders fight to finish

    — 21st April 2018

    •Eight govs insist on Oshiomhole, 16 others stick to Oyegun •As fresh trouble brews in ruling party Ade Alade, Abuja Barely three weeks to the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on May 14, it’s 24 governors and other national leaders remain polarized over their struggle to control the party’s structure ahead…

  • Sella

    Men can’t resist my big boobs -Stella Idika, actress

    — 21st April 2018

    Stella Idika is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in Nollywood. Known for roles in movies such as Empire, Soldier Boy, Woman in Me, and Descendants of Jezebel, Idika is indeed good at her craft. In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the tall and busty diva recalled her most embarrassing encounter with a male…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share