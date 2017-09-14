We must create more jobs to stem youth restiveness, says Air Peace CEO

By Louis Ibah

The Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema is demanding that existing Nigerian entrepreneurs increase their investments in the country to create more jobs to citizens noting that most of the ethnic tensions currently going on in the country could easily be stemmed through the provision of jobs to the restive youths.

Onyema who spoke on Thursday in Lagos at the end of a five-days training on non-violence organised by the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN) for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Arewa Youths, Fulani Herdsmen, and Odua People’s Congress (OPC) decried the situation where Nigerian billionaires and multimillionaire entrepreneurs would be taking monies out of the country to either bank or invest in businesses overseas. He said that the trend – siphoning monies offshore – was in no way helpful to ongoing efforts by the government to unlock some of the country’s dormant economic potential for national prosperity and job creation for youths.

“The problem we are having is that some of the rich people take their monies outside and thus they are depriving Nigerians the opportunity of new jobs,” said Onyema.

“I therefore call on every businessmen to invest more in the country and create jobs for Nigerians. If this is done some of the tension currently generated by the youths will be eased,” he added.

Onyema said it was a delight to watch leaders of the warring ethnic groups at the training programme advocating for dialogue and peace as panacea to the country’s ethnic crisis.

Onyema said the training was aimed at engendering peace and harmony among ethnic groups in Nigeria and that the 45 persons that were selected for the training Nigeria would be taken to the United States of America for further training.

“At the end of this training programme, we found out that nobody was talking about their individual differences, but about the unity of Nigeria,” said Onyema. He described conflict as a catalysts for peace if it is managed properly

“It was a delight in this programme watching the leader of the Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria decorating Prince Kanu who is the younger brother of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kalu. And we also say the younger Kanu making presentations to the other ethnic groups. It is evident that Nigerians of all ethnic groups want to be one; they want to pursue peace by all means. This is what we are looking for in this country: they pursuit of the cause of peace, unity and justice. We can resolve these issues and create a new Nigeria where all of us will be proud of without shedding blood,” Onyema added.

