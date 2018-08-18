We must avert another FIFA ban

Each time the country is banned by FIFA, the development of our football suffers. This is why government must do everything possible to avert another FIFA ban

Except the current crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is urgently resolved, the country may be banned by FIFA. The apex global football governing authority has warned Nigeria that unless the Amaju Pinnick-led board is restored, the country would be banned from all FIFA organised football events with effect from August 20.

The trouble in NFF is not new. It has been with us for a long time. While the World Cup was on, in Russia, Mr. Solomon Dalung, the Youth and Sports Minister, announced that to give effect to a Supreme Court order, the Amaju Pinnick-led board should vacate office for the Chris Giwa faction. The order seemed bizarre but was not strange. Keen watchers of events in the nation’s football house are familiar with a pattern which put any NFF board on the spot and eventually sack it during the World Cup every four years. The unwritten soccer law in Nigeria is that football is too juicy to be managed by one set of people for a considerable period. Such practice has left the country with a four-yearly ritual of sacking any subsisting NFF board, usually after the global football Mundial.

