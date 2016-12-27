The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri
27th December 2016 - Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire
27th December 2016 - Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi
27th December 2016 - Cres Jane Agu 07088689727
27th December 2016 - Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants
27th December 2016 - Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta
27th December 2016 - Corruption getting worse –Onaiyekan
27th December 2016 - Only women can change Nigeria –NCWS president
27th December 2016 - FG to end drug hawking by August 1, 2017
27th December 2016 - Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 
Home / Cover / National / We may resort to self-defence –IPOB

We may resort to self-defence –IPOB

— 27th December 2016

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it would not hesitate to invoke the right to self-defence should security agents attempt to kill any of their members during peaceful protests.
The group said Biafrans were naturally law abiding and peaceful people without the history of conquest like any other major ethnic nationality in Nigeria.
A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful said it adopted non-violent approach which is one of the stipulated and laid down rules of the United Nations.
It said IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu would at all times, abide by the principle unless provoked.
It noted that the mission of IPOB was to get Biafra, regardless of the human and material cost. He said there would be no talk of negotiation until its leader, Kanu and other members detained illegally were released unconditionally as two courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled in Abuja.
The statement read: “We are highly committed to making sure Biafra comes under the command of our ordained leader and prophet, Nnamdi Kanu.
“Freedom fighting is not a child’s play. If one is not mentally and spiritually strong or has the toughness to stay on course, that person is advised to stay away. We are hitting the target and we want to restore Biafra to stop the suffering of this generation and those unborn.
“The mission of IPOB is to get Biafra regardless of the human and material cost. We want a nation where our people will be unshackled from the chains of slavery.
“The work to restore Biafra is a call from God Almighty and no man can stop the agitation unless Biafra is restored.
“What we are doing is voluntary work knowing well that we are fighting for our survival and that of our children unborn.
“Nevertheless, as long as we are genuinely and wholeheartedly fighting for the freedom of our people, we must have some challenges; our leader is making his own sacrifices for the sake of 70 million Biafrans worldwide. We, the followers of his gospel of restoration of Biafra must make our own challenges in one way or the other in order for Biafra to come.
“Many have made the supreme sacrifice at Igweocha, River State, Aba in Abia State, Nkpor and Onitsha in Anambra State for which Biafra and posterity will never forget.
“We shall honour all those that fell on this long and painful march to freedom.
“IPOB, with its calculated peaceful approach has earned world recognition. European Union, other international bodies and recognised institutions in the world have taken time to study IPOB’s grievances.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri

— 27th December 2016

… 2016 my best year as governor, says Shettima An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreck havoc a day after Christmas has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed and the other arrested by security personnel. While emergency workers have evacuated the remains of the female bomber, Nigerian soldiers took the other…

  • Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

    — 27th December 2016

    •Suspects at large Stories from Paul Osuyi, Asaba THERE was confusion at the weekend in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the mysterious death of a grandmother and four of her children who were set ablaze by assailants on Christmas Day. Community sources said the fire was a make-belief,…

  • Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

    — 27th December 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday disclosed that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of stakeholders of the state across political divide. Governor Ugwuanyi explained that when he was informed that the…

  • Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants

    — 27th December 2016

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Olive branch to Niger Delta militants, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) has accused some forces in and out of government of frustrating his peace efforts. The President had on Sunday while receiving a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents led…

  • Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

    — 27th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas said the newly acquired warships commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos two weeks ago have been deployed in the troubled Niger Delta region. Speaking to newsmen during the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ball, also known as Navy End of Year Party, organised…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351