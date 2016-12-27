We may resort to self-defence –IPOB

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it would not hesitate to invoke the right to self-defence should security agents attempt to kill any of their members during peaceful protests.

The group said Biafrans were naturally law abiding and peaceful people without the history of conquest like any other major ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful said it adopted non-violent approach which is one of the stipulated and laid down rules of the United Nations.

It said IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu would at all times, abide by the principle unless provoked.

It noted that the mission of IPOB was to get Biafra, regardless of the human and material cost. He said there would be no talk of negotiation until its leader, Kanu and other members detained illegally were released unconditionally as two courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled in Abuja.

The statement read: “We are highly committed to making sure Biafra comes under the command of our ordained leader and prophet, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Freedom fighting is not a child’s play. If one is not mentally and spiritually strong or has the toughness to stay on course, that person is advised to stay away. We are hitting the target and we want to restore Biafra to stop the suffering of this generation and those unborn.

“The mission of IPOB is to get Biafra regardless of the human and material cost. We want a nation where our people will be unshackled from the chains of slavery.

“The work to restore Biafra is a call from God Almighty and no man can stop the agitation unless Biafra is restored.

“What we are doing is voluntary work knowing well that we are fighting for our survival and that of our children unborn.

“Nevertheless, as long as we are genuinely and wholeheartedly fighting for the freedom of our people, we must have some challenges; our leader is making his own sacrifices for the sake of 70 million Biafrans worldwide. We, the followers of his gospel of restoration of Biafra must make our own challenges in one way or the other in order for Biafra to come.

“Many have made the supreme sacrifice at Igweocha, River State, Aba in Abia State, Nkpor and Onitsha in Anambra State for which Biafra and posterity will never forget.

“We shall honour all those that fell on this long and painful march to freedom.

“IPOB, with its calculated peaceful approach has earned world recognition. European Union, other international bodies and recognised institutions in the world have taken time to study IPOB’s grievances.”