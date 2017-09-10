We insist on restructuring Nigeria – PANDEF

…Rejects Biafra struggle
From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt
A regional group in the South-South, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has maintained that restructuring is the panacea for tackling the lingering crisis across the country.
PANDEF has also declared that it did not support Biafra’s secession struggle, but believes in the unity of the nation.
One of the chieftains of the non-political group, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, made the statements yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Sara-Igbe stated: “As PANDEF, we have made our position clear. We want restructuring; we want resource control and ownership; we want power devolution.
” If the country is restructured, we have 10 years to develop. We don’t want derivation any more. We want restructuring of this country; true federalism. A lot of the laws should be changed.
“We do not believe in dividing the country. We do not support Biafra; we are not for Biafra. We believe in one Nigeria”, Sara-Igbe stressed on behalf of PANDEF.
Commenting on the revocation of the October 1, 2017, Quit notice given to the Yorubas and Northerners, by the Niger Delta militants, PANDEF said it prevailed of the agitators to withdraw the order, in the interest of development in the region.
The group pointed out that Niger Delta agitators gave the notice on the heels of similar exit mandate given to the Igbo people living in the North by the Arewa youths.
Sara-Igbe explained: “When Arewa youths gave the Igbo that mandate, PANDEF condemned it. It was in line with that, that Niger Delta boys gave the quit notice because everybody from the South is seen as ‘Yamiri’ by the North.
“PANDEF believes in one Nigeria. We believe that, if you attack anybody from the South, it is an affront to our people from the Southern part of the country. That was why our boys gave that quit notice.
“But, at this critical moment, we want Niger Delta to be peaceful. We are looking forward to attracting foreign investors into the country.
“As a group, we have decided that there should be a level playing ground to allow business to thrive in the region”.
PANDEF further demanded that at the expiration of oil bloc licences in 2019, Niger Delta people should be allowed to be ” involved and participate in oil ownership”.
Sara-Igbe emphasised: “We are not going to be confrontational. We are going to use diplomacy to achieve what we want”.
Post Views:
41
Pandef has to fix then a date before October 1st 2017 for referendum by sit-at-home in which majority natives of south south will decide if they want Niger Delta Republic, Capital- Calabar, Interim President- Goodluck Jonathan from October 1st 2017. If pandef led by Clerk do not do that, Niger Delta Republic, Capital- Calabar, Interim President- Goodluck Jonathan, takes effect from October 1st 2017. On the other hand, pandef led by Clerk should know the word of illiteracy nickname secession do not exist as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. It is Disintegration and have Disintegrated, deadline with the political name nigeria is October 1st 2017. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states never ask for support of pandef led by Clerk, never need it, will never need it. The words secession and unity belong to the illiterates of 1967 rioters against Biafra which Clerk belongs to- group that belong to the past, local champions without legacy, who build a house without foundation nickname nigeria, group with society of mess. Eastern Region belong to Republic Of Biafra of south east and Niger Delta Republic of south south, from October 1st 2017. If Clerk is against it, as I already said, he should jump into the Atlantic Ocean. God Is With Us!!!