We have no plans to merge with APC – PPA

— 3rd July 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) has said it has no plans to merge with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Making the clarification during a press briefing at the PPA State Secretariat Awka, the Anambra State Chairman of the party, Sir Dan Chimezie Obi, alleged that the immediate past executive of the party in the state were the ones who might be negotiating with APC.

“I wish to debunk the rumor going on that PPA wants to merge with APC, this is a complete fallacy.

“The past executives of PPA having served out their tenures and were dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC), the new executives under my leadership emerged.

“I am surprised to hear that some dissolved members are negotiating with APC trying to defraud them.

“1 want to categorically state that we do not have such plan to do so and anyone who is negotiating with APC may be a political jobber who has no visible means of livelihood and wants to play APC 419.

“We shall notify INEC of this when we are well informed about the group. PPA under the past executives duped Mr. Godwin Ezeemo during the last guber election.

“Maybe they have in the same vain decided to dupe APC knowing their antecedent.

“We are therefore using this medium to inform the general public that we do not have two excos rather one exco under my leadership.

“Anyone who is parading himself as PPA chairman is inviting litigation to himself as the names of PPA Exco members are in the INEC office.”

Obi who described PPA as one of the political parties in Nigeria that had remained focus, peaceful and committed in the national politics since its inception, stressed that has produced governor and national assembly members.

