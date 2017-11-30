The Sun News
30th November 2017 - We have enough petroleum products for Christmas – NNPC
30th November 2017 - Benue APC vows to support govt’s fight against over-bloated wage bill
30th November 2017 - Ondo APC Ag. chair appointment letter fake -Boroffice
30th November 2017 - Oyo govt. begins demolition of 200 dilapidated classrooms
30th November 2017 - Eid-el-Maulud: Ortom reaffirms commitment to security for all
30th November 2017 - Retrenchment: Call el-Rufai to order, NLC tells Buhari, APC
30th November 2017 - ‘Bomb on board’ wi-fi network causes Turkish Airlines flight to be diverted
30th November 2017 - China commited to Nigeria’s devt. – envoy
30th November 2017 - Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018
30th November 2017 - Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees
We have enough petroleum products for Christmas – NNPC

30th November 2017

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there will be adequate supply of petroleum products across the country to aid hitch-free vehicular movement during and beyond approaching Christmas season.

The corporation gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, in Abuja on Thursday.

It said that Ejigbo satellite depot in Lagos was fully stocked and carrying out regular loading of petroleum products.

“The Ejigbo Satellite Depot has consistently dispensed Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at the approved price of N133.28 per litre contrary to allegations that it was sold at a higher price.

“There is enough petroleum products to last till the end of the year and 25 vessels laden with petroleum products are also being expected to berth between now and January, 2018 to further boost supplies.

“The corporation, therefore, urges the public not to entertain any fear or engage in panic buying of petroleum products as there is enough to keep the country well supplied,’’ the statement said.

It added that appropriate government agencies had been contacted to settle the rift between Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA).

The Lagos chapter of IPMAN had threatened to withdraw its services in the state and environs sequel to alleged discrepancies in ex-depot prices of petroleum products, among other reasons.

(Source: NAN)

Latest

We have enough petroleum products for Christmas – NNPC

— 30th November 2017

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there will be adequate supply of petroleum products across the country to aid hitch-free vehicular movement during and beyond approaching Christmas season. The corporation gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, in Abuja on Thursday. It said that…

  • Benue APC vows to support govt’s fight against over-bloated wage bill

    — 30th November 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has said it would support the initiatives being taken by the state government to tackle the menace of over-bloated wage bill in its work force. Already, the state government has resolved to go after perpetrators of the heinous act in the state. The…

  • Ondo APC Ag. chair appointment letter fake -Boroffice

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure There seems to be no end to the crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the senator representing Ondo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, on Thursday, took a swipe at the acting chairman of the party in the state, Mr….

  • Oyo govt. begins demolition of 200 dilapidated classrooms

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government, on Thursday afternoon, commenced the demolition of 200 dilapidated blocks of classrooms, it said have outlived their usefulness. Also, the state government says it has earmarked N5.6 billion for construction of new structures in the schools. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, personally supervised…

  • Eid-el-Maulud: Ortom reaffirms commitment to security for all

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, on Friday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to take proactive measures to guarantee the security of lives and property. The governor, in his message of felicitation signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase,…

