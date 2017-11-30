We have enough petroleum products for Christmas – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there will be adequate supply of petroleum products across the country to aid hitch-free vehicular movement during and beyond approaching Christmas season.

The corporation gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, in Abuja on Thursday.

It said that Ejigbo satellite depot in Lagos was fully stocked and carrying out regular loading of petroleum products.

“The Ejigbo Satellite Depot has consistently dispensed Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at the approved price of N133.28 per litre contrary to allegations that it was sold at a higher price.

“There is enough petroleum products to last till the end of the year and 25 vessels laden with petroleum products are also being expected to berth between now and January, 2018 to further boost supplies.

“The corporation, therefore, urges the public not to entertain any fear or engage in panic buying of petroleum products as there is enough to keep the country well supplied,’’ the statement said.

It added that appropriate government agencies had been contacted to settle the rift between Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA).

The Lagos chapter of IPMAN had threatened to withdraw its services in the state and environs sequel to alleged discrepancies in ex-depot prices of petroleum products, among other reasons.

(Source: NAN)