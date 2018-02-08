We have Akwa United videos –Sadibou, Hawks secretary

Ahead Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary match between Akwa United F.C of Uyo and Hawks F.C of Banjul, Gambia, the secretary of the team, Kamaso Sadibou says they have acquired all Akwa United videos.

Wednesday, while being shown round the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Sadibou said “. . . I have the videos of Akwa’s last five matches. Even the last match against Wikki Tourists. I know you may not have our matches, but trust me we are keeping tabs on you.”

He was all commendation for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium which he rated as one of the best in Africa, if not the world.

“This stadium will motivate my boys to play. We do not have one as good as yours. Only our VIP pavilion is covered and the grass is not as good, so the boys will love it here. We play the same pattern as Akwa so fans should be ready for a good game of football and I dream us scoring a lot of goals on Sunday” he boasted.

The Gambian team arrived Lagos yesterday aboard Asky Airlines and will fly Dana Air into Uyo today.

The referees from Sierra Leone arrived Uyo Yesterday, while the NFF delegation led by Board Member Aisha Falode is expected in Uyo on Friday.

This is the second time Akwa United will be representing the country in the continent. The first was in 2015 when they won the Federation Cup by beating Lobi Stars 2-1 in the final.