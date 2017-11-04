The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo
4th November 2017 - Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances
4th November 2017 - 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari
4th November 2017 - NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication
4th November 2017 - Arsenal Beach soccer team for COPA Lagos
4th November 2017 - Canadian city rakes in $32m from FINA meet
4th November 2017 - Ex-Rangers, Udoji clash’ll be a carnival – Ejindu 
4th November 2017 - …Fans to pay N61,500 to watch match
4th November 2017 - FIFA gives go –ahead for Nigeria, Argentina friendly
4th November 2017 - Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance
Home / National / We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo

We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo

— 4th November 2017

Governor Ibrahim Damkwambo of Gombe State, on Friday, said the establishment of additional tertiary institutions in the state was aimed at addressing education imbalance between Gombe and other states in the country.

Dankwambo, who disclosed this during interactive session with newsmen in Gombe, said the state government had secured licence to establish University of Science and Technology to take care of the increasing number of candidates seeking for university admission.

He said this was in addition to the College of Education established in Billiri and State University already established by the previous administration in the state.

He said the institutions were established in line with an agenda produced by experts and professionals at the beginning of his administration.

“ What you saw today was executed inline with the agenda produced right from the beginning of this administration. The agenda is non political and non religious. It is produced to develop the state.“

Dankwambo said the state government had invested heavily on primary and secondary education to uplift its standard.

He said pupils were sitting on bare floor when he assumed office in 2011, adding that the situation had now changed.

He also said that only one per cent of the students that wrote the West African Examination (WAEC) and JAMB qualified for university admission, stressing that the percentage was very encouraging.

“About 27,000 students are now looking for admission in tertiary institutions to further their education. This is one of the reasons we decided to established addition institutions.“ (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo

— 4th November 2017

Governor Ibrahim Damkwambo of Gombe State, on Friday, said the establishment of additional tertiary institutions in the state was aimed at addressing education imbalance between Gombe and other states in the country. Dankwambo, who disclosed this during interactive session with newsmen in Gombe, said the state government had secured licence to establish University of Science…

  • Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances

    — 4th November 2017

    Students sponsored by the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the United States have commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme and the peace in the Niger-Delta region. A statement by Jimmy Iwezu, leader of the Amnesty Students in the US. also dissociated the group from a planned protest…

  • 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari

    — 4th November 2017

    •President rejects APC automatic ticket BY FEMI BABAFEMI President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown an open challenge to his All Progressives Congress, APC, to free the space for other leaders of the ruling party who are eyeing his seat in the 2019 contest. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar leads the pack of APC chieftains who have…

  • NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication

    — 4th November 2017

    Stories by George Aluo AKWA United Players have resumed training for the new sea- son even as Coach Abdu Maikaba has called for discipline and dedication as “we prepare for the season ahead”. The pioneer Aiteo Cup Champions who will be representing the Country in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba International Football Club…

  • Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance

    — 4th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the Federal government to investigate the sudden disappearance of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu. The organization said the Federal Government must be ready to produce Kanu as he suddenly disappeared from his residence after the military staged…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share