We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo

Governor Ibrahim Damkwambo of Gombe State, on Friday, said the establishment of additional tertiary institutions in the state was aimed at addressing education imbalance between Gombe and other states in the country.

Dankwambo, who disclosed this during interactive session with newsmen in Gombe, said the state government had secured licence to establish University of Science and Technology to take care of the increasing number of candidates seeking for university admission.

He said this was in addition to the College of Education established in Billiri and State University already established by the previous administration in the state.

He said the institutions were established in line with an agenda produced by experts and professionals at the beginning of his administration.

“ What you saw today was executed inline with the agenda produced right from the beginning of this administration. The agenda is non political and non religious. It is produced to develop the state.“

Dankwambo said the state government had invested heavily on primary and secondary education to uplift its standard.

He said pupils were sitting on bare floor when he assumed office in 2011, adding that the situation had now changed.

He also said that only one per cent of the students that wrote the West African Examination (WAEC) and JAMB qualified for university admission, stressing that the percentage was very encouraging.

“About 27,000 students are now looking for admission in tertiary institutions to further their education. This is one of the reasons we decided to established addition institutions.“ (NAN)