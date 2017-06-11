The Sun News
We don’t need another war – Okowa

— 11th June 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

UNIMPRESSED by agitations from various quarters calling for the division of the country, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has kicked against anything that would cause war and result into the division of the country.

Instead, the governor said the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised, and implored all not only to reflect on the past but also to build a greater country.

He spoke in Asaba at the 2nd anniversary thanksgiving service of the 6th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly.

His words: “In this time, we don’t need another war, it is time for us to think and reflect on the past and build a greater, more united country.

“Nigeria needs God to survive and by the grace of God, Nigeria is one and will remain as one. Christians should continue to pray for the country, we don’t want to see war.

“It is time to reexamine ourselves, examine our homes and to think of our existence; we need to reflect on things we do as parents and what we are inculcating into our children because, as parents, we must build in our children the knowledge of God for us to have a better society.”

Governor Okowa who commended the DTHA for a successful anniversary, observed that the legislators have been very diligent in serving God and diligent in working with the executive arm to serve Deltans.

Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori old newsmen shortly after the service Chatting that the House would maintain the cordial working relationship with the executive arm of government while remaining independent.

“I want to commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the Sixth Assembly. His favourable disposition towards the progress of this House is essentially inspired by the co-operative spirit existing between various arms of government in Delta State.

“And on our part, we will continue to reciprocate the benevolent attitude of the executive by giving prompt attention to passage of bills.

“We are determined more than ever to improve on our performance as we enter into the third legislative year. In the next parliamentary years, the House will ensure that it retains its focus. I am determined to take the House to enviable height.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the former Speaker of the House, Monday Igbuya is yet to accept the olive branch extended to him by his colleagues after he was impeached exactly one month ago.

Igbuya who represents Sapele constituency at the House was conspicuously absent from the thanksgiving service which was attended by all the lawmakers and other top government officials.

Igbuya whose three months suspension was lifted by the House, has continued to shun sittings and all activities of the House.

Latest

We don’t need another war – Okowa

— 11th June 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba UNIMPRESSED by agitations from various quarters calling for the division of the country, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has kicked against anything that would cause war and result into the division of the country. Instead, the governor said the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised, and implored all not only…

Share

  • June 12: Lagos declares tomorrow public holiday

    — 11th June 2017

    …Says State Remains Committed To Ideals Of The Annulled Elections By Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State government has declared tomorrow public holiday, to mark the 24 years of the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 Presidential Election. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello on behalf of…

    Share

  • Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang

    — 11th June 2017

    Nigeria Police on Sunday afternoon paraded the man regarded as Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, Evans, and his deadly gang. Jimoh Moshood, Force spokesman in a statement made available to DAILY POST, revealed how they seized their victims, kept them and demanded for ransom. He also gave timelines of some of the gang’s activities and how they…

    Share

  • Nadal defeats Wawrinka in straight sets to win tenth French Open title

    — 11th June 2017

    Even Stan Wawrinka had to smile before Sunday’s French Open final when the stadium announcer listed year-by-year each of the nine previous titles Rafael Nadal had won at Roland Garros. Another one can now be added to the list — and it is one for the ages — after the Spaniard crushed Wawrinka 6-2 6-3…

    Share

  • England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup

    — 11th June 2017

    England on Sunday in Suwon, South Korea won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the country’s first world title at any level since 1966. Their victory came after a 35th minute goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave them a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the final match. Venezuela missed a chance to equalise when England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman…

    Share

