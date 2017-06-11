We don’t need another war – Okowa

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

UNIMPRESSED by agitations from various quarters calling for the division of the country, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has kicked against anything that would cause war and result into the division of the country.

Instead, the governor said the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised, and implored all not only to reflect on the past but also to build a greater country.

He spoke in Asaba at the 2nd anniversary thanksgiving service of the 6th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly.

His words: “In this time, we don’t need another war, it is time for us to think and reflect on the past and build a greater, more united country.

“Nigeria needs God to survive and by the grace of God, Nigeria is one and will remain as one. Christians should continue to pray for the country, we don’t want to see war.

“It is time to reexamine ourselves, examine our homes and to think of our existence; we need to reflect on things we do as parents and what we are inculcating into our children because, as parents, we must build in our children the knowledge of God for us to have a better society.”

Governor Okowa who commended the DTHA for a successful anniversary, observed that the legislators have been very diligent in serving God and diligent in working with the executive arm to serve Deltans.

Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori old newsmen shortly after the service Chatting that the House would maintain the cordial working relationship with the executive arm of government while remaining independent.

“I want to commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the Sixth Assembly. His favourable disposition towards the progress of this House is essentially inspired by the co-operative spirit existing between various arms of government in Delta State.

“And on our part, we will continue to reciprocate the benevolent attitude of the executive by giving prompt attention to passage of bills.

“We are determined more than ever to improve on our performance as we enter into the third legislative year. In the next parliamentary years, the House will ensure that it retains its focus. I am determined to take the House to enviable height.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the former Speaker of the House, Monday Igbuya is yet to accept the olive branch extended to him by his colleagues after he was impeached exactly one month ago.

Igbuya who represents Sapele constituency at the House was conspicuously absent from the thanksgiving service which was attended by all the lawmakers and other top government officials.

Igbuya whose three months suspension was lifted by the House, has continued to shun sittings and all activities of the House.