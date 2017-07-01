We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC has said that it is not sure of when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country, even as the ruling party dismissed claims by Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose that the president was on life-support at a London hospital.

Though the party could not categorically say when Buhari would return, its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun however gave an assurance that the president was recovering well and speedily. He disclosed this shortly after a meeting between the party`s National Working Committee, NWC and its forum of 24 state governors.

Despite claims of the president’s recovery, the APC leader was however emphatic that only President Buhari’s doctors could determine his return date.

“We are glad to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering in a very robust manner. We hope he takes it easy and when he comes back, I have no doubt at all that we will have a new and active period of activities”, said Odigie-Oyegun.

The president has been away for at least 53 days on this particular trip, having spent several days in previous trips.

Goveror Ayo Fayose had earlier in the week alleged that the president was on life-support and was being shielded from even his immediate family members including his wife, Aisha.

However, the party chairman said he would not dignify Mr Fayose with a response, saying he does not belong to the same class with the governor and that those who would reply him “at that level” would do so at the appropriate time.

“If I respond, I will be dignifying him. At the appropriate time, people will answer him; at the appropriate level; at the appropriate time. He is in a different world altogether.’’

On the outcome of the meeting, Odigie-Oyegun said most of the discussions centred around security and the current wave of socio-cultural agitations which have elicited very unpleasant reactions in certain quarters. According to him, such inciting statements are not good “for the nation`s health and have to be stopped’’.