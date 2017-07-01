The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2017 - We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC
1st July 2017 - Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears
1st July 2017 - Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election
1st July 2017 - T.A Orji booed as Kalu pays tribute to late Abia SSG
1st July 2017 - Arase advocates fixed term for IGP
1st July 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP only hope for true change –Chidoka
1st July 2017 - Eagles post : No gambling against Cameroon – Shorunmu
1st July 2017 - Adhoc committees as job for the boys?
1st July 2017 - AfroBasket 2017 : Expect tough challenges against D’ Tigers – Awojobi
1st July 2017 - Ministry orders for fresh elections into 5 Sports Federations
Home / Cover / National / We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC

We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC

— 1st July 2017

The All Progressives Congress, APC has said that it is not sure of when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country, even as the ruling party dismissed claims by Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose that the president was on life-support at a London hospital.

Though the party could not categorically say when Buhari would return, its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun however gave an assurance that the president was recovering well and speedily. He disclosed this shortly after a meeting between the party`s National Working Committee, NWC and its forum of 24 state governors.

Despite claims of the president’s recovery, the APC leader was however emphatic that only President Buhari’s doctors could determine his return date.

“We are glad to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering in a very robust manner. We hope he takes it easy and when he comes back, I have no doubt at all that we will have a new and active period of activities”, said Odigie-Oyegun.

The president has been away for at least 53 days on this particular trip, having spent several days in previous trips.

Goveror Ayo Fayose had earlier in the week alleged that the president was on life-support and was being shielded from even his immediate family members including his wife, Aisha.

However, the party chairman said he would not dignify Mr Fayose with a response, saying he does not belong to the same class with the governor and that those who would reply him “at that level” would do so at the appropriate time.

“If I respond, I will be dignifying him. At the appropriate time, people will answer him; at the appropriate level; at the appropriate time. He is in a different world altogether.’’

On the outcome of the meeting, Odigie-Oyegun said most of the discussions centred around security and the current wave of socio-cultural agitations which have elicited very unpleasant reactions in certain quarters. According to him, such inciting statements are not good “for the nation`s health and have to be stopped’’.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC

— 1st July 2017

The All Progressives Congress, APC has said that it is not sure of when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country, even as the ruling party dismissed claims by Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose that the president was on life-support at a London hospital. Though the party could not categorically say when Buhari would…

Share

  • Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears

    — 1st July 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Abia State Council, has called on the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to include pension arrears owed its members when clearing debts owed civil servants in the state. Rising from a meeting at Umuahia Sub-Treasury Hall, the pensioners outlined debts owed as pension harmonisation arrears, five and…

    Share

  • Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election

    — 1st July 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi National Coordinator of Stakeholders for Willie Obiano 2nd Tenure, Chief Ekene Enefe, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over its plans to disrupt the November 18 governorship election in the state. Chief Enefe spoke at Akwu Ukwu community in Idemili South Local Government area, yesterday, during a town hall…

    Share

  • T.A Orji booed as Kalu pays tribute to late Abia SSG

    — 1st July 2017

    Former governors of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji, yesterday paid their last respect to the former Secretary to the State Government of Abia State, the late Dr. Elekwachi Nwaogbo, as the funeral of the ex- government scribe. The ceremony, held at Ntala Akwu, Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government area…

    Share

  • Arase advocates fixed term for IGP

    — 1st July 2017

    By Chioma Igbokwe   Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has advocated a fixed tenure for Inspector General of Police, to insulate the police from partisan politics. To this end, he wants the Nigerian Police Reform Trust Fund and Related Matters 2012 bill, which would enable this, passed into law. Arase’s recommendation is contained…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share