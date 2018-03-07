The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - “We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose
7th March 2018 - Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks
7th March 2018 - Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees
7th March 2018 - INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba
7th March 2018 - President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour
7th March 2018 - Pomp and protests as Saudi Crown Prince visits U.K.
7th March 2018 - Diezani, ex-INEC officials re-arraigned over N264 million election bribe
7th March 2018 - Over 90 killed by herdsmen in Benue after mass burial, Monitoring Group claims
7th March 2018 - Northern leaders inaugurate committees on 2019 election, restructuring
7th March 2018 - Delta Speaker urges police to halt herdsmen attacks
Home / Cover / National / “We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose

“We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose

— 7th March 2018
  • Suggests certain people might be profiting from the Boko Haram insurgency 
  • Calls on international community to demand an investigation into the unending counterinsurgency against Boko Haram and the Herdsmen killings

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti,

Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has alleged that the longterm insurgency in the country indicates internal aggression and not external one as most people would believe.

According to him, government’s failure to deal once and for all with the country’s many security challenges, and its resorting to paying out ransoms, indicates that the problem is an internal one caused by people who are profiting from it.

“We don’t have external aggression but an internal one,” said the outspoken governor.

“We are calling on the international community to look beyond Boko Haram or herdsmen. The international community should come for fact-finding and dig deeper into the killings in Nigeria. This is beyond what Boko Haram or herdsmen are doing. It is more of what the government has failed to do on time. Nigerians are becoming helpless. Benue people need international intervention, they need support. We want to believe that President has lost it. His approach has been cosmetic.

“How would you want us to believe that the Nigerian Army cannot engage herdsmen, cannot engage Boko Haram. It seems that the reason for the coming of President Bubari to secure Nigeria has been defeated in all areas – corruption and the fight against Boko Haram to secure Nigeria, among others.

“You can all see the situation; Nigerians are angry and hungry on a daily basis as they are being killed by their own brothers.

I can’t understand why the federal government cannot take a stand to engage the so-called herdsmen. They flaunt their weapons on social media and the government looks away. Currently, the APC-led government, led by President Buhari, is paying lip-service to the challenge of Boko Haram and herdsmen,” he alleged.

Fayose called on Nigerians to challenge the President to act decisively, saying that “steps must be taken. Nigeria must realise that if we fail to challenge the government on this it would be a sad story for the coming generation.

“Personally, I am worried as a Nigerian that we are no longer safe in our fatherland,” he said.

The governor maintained that “the President’ s visit to Taraba is simply political. After the President left Taraba people were killed. I can’t believe that after three months of the killings the President only went to the troubled part [of the country] and spent only one or two hours and left. It is unfortunate.”

Asked if the Governors Forum had advised President Buhari on what to do, he said: “The Governors Forum is not the Commander-in-Chief of the nation. The present government is not taking advice. How do you explain a situation where our President is saying governors should tell their people not to block cattle routes in this 21st century? We are faced with the challenge of people carrying AK47s in the name of rearing cows, and we are talking of cattle routes in the 21st century! The defence of cows has become more important than that of human beings.

“The world has become a global village [and] Nigeria is not isolated. When this matter is well probed, we would see that it is beginning to look like a business. Some people seem to be promoting this war because they are gaining from it. Some have turned it into a business. People saddled with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians have turned it into business,” he theorized.

“The insurgency plaguing Nigeria now is an internal problem not an external aggression. The President as the Commander-in-Chief should find solutions to this challenge or resign for incompetency,” he stated.

“I am also advising the youths to get involved in politics and take over power from the old folks. We should stop paying ransoms because this is becoming like a business.

“That is why we killed against the move to take $1 billion from the Excess Crude Oil account. When we continue to pay ransoms we won’t get anywhere. We are paying $2 million for somebody. So what is the essence of the fight by the Nigerian Army? The corruption in the system is encouraging this war. People are promoting this war at the expense of the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

2 Comments

  1. Tony 7th March 2018 at 8:48 pm
    Reply

    While other fools parading themselves as elders from the South and the Middle belt are keeping quiet as buhari. and his northern rehabilitated boko haram herdsmen are over running the whole country you stand out as our voice.
    Nnamdi Kanu foresaw this ugly and wicked hausa / fulani agenda.

  2. Zatmy 7th March 2018 at 9:06 pm
    Reply

    Fayose, you’re right. Only Buhari supporters don’t see the hole we’re in.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose

— 7th March 2018

Suggests certain people might be profiting from the Boko Haram insurgency  Calls on international community to demand an investigation into the unending counterinsurgency against Boko Haram and the Herdsmen killings Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti, Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has alleged that the longterm insurgency in the country indicates internal aggression and not external…

  • Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks

    — 7th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After eight years of trial, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze to life imprisonment after pronouncing them guilty for the October 1, 2010 Independence Day bomb blasts in Abuja. The sentence, according to the court, was in line with the provisions of section 15…

  • Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

    — 7th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners of his cabinet preparatory to the commencement of his second term in office beginning March 17. Also axed were other political appointees and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MDAs, who are not civil servants. The political appointees have been given up…

  • INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba

    — 7th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that the Taraba state office registered some ineligible persons in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR). The state chapter of the Commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by Fabian Yame Vwamhi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Taraba State office on…

  • President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour

    — 7th March 2018

    Hosts CHAN, Bobsleigh Winter Olympics Team Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening received the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was handed the trophy by Christian Karembeu, a retired International footballer from France, who was representing world football body FIFA. The President and members of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share