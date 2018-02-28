The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun
28th February 2018 - Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’
28th February 2018 - Katsina: Panic as suspected heat-related deaths hit Federal University
28th February 2018 - I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip
28th February 2018 - Tambuwal loses Special Adviser
28th February 2018 - Billy Graham lies in honour at U.S Capitol
28th February 2018 - Normal ties with Israel impossible without settling Palestinian cause: Aboul-Gheit
28th February 2018 - BREAKING: INEC states general elections dates for next 36 years
28th February 2018 - Law School Hijab controversy: Court restrains House from conducting public hearing
28th February 2018 - Henry Okah writes, joins call for Third Force
Home / Politics / We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun

We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun

— 28th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun has said that he was not surprise with the reactions of some governors objecting to the extension of the tenure of the national leadership of that party.

Speaking to newsmen Wednesday, while reacting to the report credited to the chairman of the governors forum and governor of Zamfara state, Abdul-aziz Yari Abubaka, and others, Oyegun said that it was natural for people to kick against the one-year tenure elongation granted the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Stressing that it was impossible to expect a hundred percent support for such a decision, the party head said that the decision was not new in the APC, adding that it will be practically impossible to conduct an elective convention ahead of the general elections lined up this year and next year.

“I don’t want to talk on this sensitive political issue, but suffice it to say that whatever is happening naturally will be a contrary view. So, it will be so difficult if you come out with a total, one hundred per cent unanimity; but I think the reasons for not wanting to hold some of these elective congresses this year is very clear,” he said.

“We have such a mighty of work to do this one year and each one has the potential of causing crisis. It has always been anyway, once there is an election, it always create its own issue.

“We are going to have a first set of party elections, second set of election for governmental aspirants, House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and so on.

“So, we just felt we could differ on some of these issues since the party felt some of these challenges can be deferred for one year for the serious task before us which is the national elections.

“People gave the good examples of Ekiti and Osun last time where because of this same problem elections were due in those two states, the filling of party offices had to be deferred and that was why they were not part of election,” Oyegun explained.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun

— 28th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun has said that he was not surprise with the reactions of some governors objecting to the extension of the tenure of the national leadership of that party. Speaking to newsmen Wednesday, while reacting to the report credited to the chairman of…

  • Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’

    — 28th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja As soon as President Muhammadu Buhari entered the Transcorp Hilton, where the International Conference on Lake Chad is going on, journalists, foreign delegates, others who did not have red badge attached to their tag were barred from entering the conference room.  President @MBuhari is attending the International Conference on Lake Chad (ICLC)…

  • Katsina: Panic as suspected heat-related deaths hit Federal University

    — 28th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Panic has gripped students at the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, following the death of two students in an hostel. A 100 level student of Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Kayode Aliu Gabriel, died on February 23, followed three days later by the death of Abubakar Safiyanu, a 200 level student from…

  • I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip

    — 28th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja House of Representatives Chief Whip Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has promised to do everything in his power, including whipping to submission, to ensure that President Buhari contests the 2019 Presidential election. Speaking on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Ado-Doguwa, argued that deciding his future for the…

  • Tambuwal loses Special Adviser

    — 28th February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Primary Health Development (PHCD), Alhaji Zayyani Bello-Gandi, is dead. Gandi died, on Tuesday, at the age of 52, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a protracted illness. The deceased who left behind three wives and 20 children was…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share