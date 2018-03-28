The Sun News
28th March 2018 - . . . We can’t find Russian spies to expel, says New Zealand PM
28th March 2018 - UN transfers radio station in Liberia to ECOWA
28th March 2018 - International/friendly: Serbia exposes Rohr’s Eagles
28th March 2018 - NASS extends 2017 budget to May 31
28th March 2018 - NIMASA seeks national policy to actualise AIMS 2050
28th March 2018 - CBN partners banks, MMOs to roll out 500,000 shared agent network
28th March 2018 - Combating Lassa Fever resurgence
28th March 2018 - Shehu Sani’s revelations
28th March 2018 - Nigeria and China’s belt and road initiative
28th March 2018 - National Assembly and Buhari’s challenge
Home / World News / . . . We can’t find Russian spies to expel, says New Zealand PM

. . . We can’t find Russian spies to expel, says New Zealand PM

— 28th March 2018

New Zealand has said it wants to join the chorus of voices against President Vladimir Putin by removing Russian spies but it can’t find any to kick out.

As Russian officials prepare to be escorted to airports around the world in protest at the alleged Kremlin-backed nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, the antipodean nation is struggling to find any suitable to expel.

“We have done a check in New Zealand. We don’t have Russian undeclared intelligence officers here. If we did, we would expel them,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told state radio. “When there’s a range of international interests… does it surprise me New Zealand is not top of their list? No, actually.”

Ardern said New Zealand “will keep under review what further actions it can take to support the international community over the Salisbury attack”. New Zealand is a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing network, which also includes the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia.

NASS extends 2017 budget to May 31

— 28th March 2018

…As Saraki tasks FG on policy consistency Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The National Assembly, yesterday, said it has extended the life of the 2017 budget to May 31, 2018, as it is obvious that the 2018 Appropriation Bill cannot be passed by March  31, when the life of the budget is expected to elapse. This is coming…

  • NIMASA seeks national policy to actualise AIMS 2050

    — 28th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has called for the implementation of a National Maritime Policy in Nigeria to serve as catalyst for the actualisation of the objectives of Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS) 2050. Peterside, who stated this while declaring open the meeting of…

  • CBN partners banks, MMOs to roll out 500,000 shared agent network

    — 28th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun Ten Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and super agents will, any moment from now, start deploying financial services agents’ outlets across the country as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) collaborates with banks and other stakeholders to deepen Financial Inclusion in Nigeria. This was announced Tuesday in Lagos at a briefing organised by the…

  • Embrace NPS, mSurvey CEO, others task companies

    — 28th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The CEO, mSurvey, a Kenya-based mobile-first consumer feedback platform, Dr. Kenfield Griffith, and other stakeholders from different multinational companies  have called on organisations to embrace the use of Net Promoter Score (NPS) to develop and boost their business. The stakeholders, who made the call at the just-concluded second Customer Loyalty NPS Masterclass at…

  • Cost of Internet lower in Nigeria than other countries – MD, Pinet Informatics

    — 28th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Mr. Lanre Ajayi is the immediate past president of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the managing director of Pinet Informatics Limited, the first internet service provider in Nigeria. In this interview, Ajayi speaks on issues affecting the telecommunication industry. Excerpts: Can NCC attain 30% broadband penetration by 2018 We…

