We can live in peace if we tolerate each other –Buhari

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they would learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed.

Buhari who said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, called for prayers for the country to overcome current challenges.

The President also urged Nigerians that as they celebrate, they should not forget to pray for those he described as “heroic citizens” who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.

He also called for prayers for the security personnel in the frontline as they battle to rid the nation of terrorism and violence.

Buhari also appealed to the human kindness in Nigerians to extend love to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.

Xmas: Kalu sues for religious tolerance

Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Nigerians to embrace acts of almsgiving, togetherness and peaceful co-existence regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

While urging Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Yuletide by offering special prayers for the nation, he reiterated that the relentless efforts of the President Buhari-led administration would manifest in the long run.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: “As we celebrate Christmas, it is important for us to appraise ourselves individually and as a people. Let us in the spirit of the festivity demonstrate propriety and moral values in our daily pursuits.

“Nigeria is blessed as a multi-religious country and as such we should not allow personal sentiments override our collective resolve to have a united and indivisible country.

“We can only attain greatness as a nation through peace, unity and harmony.”

The former governor tasked people at the helm at all levels of government to make the people’s welfare a top priority in their agenda.

He wished Christian faithful a hitch free celebration, and urged them to extend the Christmas merriment to people of other religious denominations.

Be an example, beacon to other nations, Tinubu urges Nigerians

All Progressives Congress leader and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has advised Nigerians to return to the wellspring and true meaning of Christmas and shun the commercialized celebration that has corrupted the special day.

Noting that Christ that was born in a very humble way, yet rose to change the world for the better and to teach mankind a better way, Tinubu urged all Nigerians to set aside the artificial differences that too often divide the people and pit brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour.

“We must dedicate ourselves to focusing on our common humanity because we all seek much the same thing for ourselves and loved ones. We all eat, sleep, love, worry, lament, cry, laugh, smile, dream and hope. Yes, our names and religious beliefs differ; some go to church, some to mosque; some to other places of worship; some, perhaps not at all. Yet, we all seek a better world and a better Nigeria. Thus, may we all embrace and spread the gospel of love, tolerance and forgiveness this season and into the New Year. We must commit ourselves to peace and unity. Let us eschew all bitterness and bigotry,” Tinubu said.

Akpabio, PDP urge Nigerians to promote love, pray for leaders

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senate Minority Leader and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has charged Christians to continue to uphold the principles of love and patriotism, which are common qualities of Christ’s followers.

In a Christmas message, Akpabio urged Christians to demonstrate their Christ-like nature and contribute to nation building, adding that Christ’s birth signified the invaluable love God had towards men and which they must also extend to others.

While reiterating that the reason for this season is love, Akapbio said: “I am aware that the country has been going through difficult times of recent, with Nigerians bearing the brunt of the economic hardship, but it is at a time like this that we all need to demonstrate our commitment to the country through prayers and patriotism. I encourage Nigerians to pray for the leaders and for the country’s wellness.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the same vein, called for prayers for leaders at the national level to be able to rejuvenate the nation’s weak economy.

In a statement issued yesterday by the head of its Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom, the party also urged the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work towards uniting Nigerians.

The PDP, while felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of the Christmas celebration, urged them to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, especially in the areas of forgiveness and love to their neighbours.

Rivers success story will continue, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with the people of the state on the peaceful and joyful celebration of Christmas, assuring them that the success story of the state would continue unhindered.

In a Christmas Message, Governor Wike urged the people of the state and other Nigerians to imbibe the values of Christmas by promoting peace, love, friendship and unity. He assured the residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the season’s celebrations, stressing that the state government had put in place the right security architecture to protect the people of the state.

Amosun, Ayade, Obi, Okorocha felicitate with Nigerians at Yuletide

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has reminded Nigerians that Christmas is a time for the citizenry nationwide to reflect on the need to demonstrate true love to their neighbours and live a life of selfless service to their communities and nation as a whole.

Harping on the virtues of Christ, Amosun said: “With love and understanding, we can overcome the challenges of today and build a united, prosperous nation where all Nigerians can live in peace and harmony regardless of their ethnic, political or religious differences.”

In his own Christmas message, Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, enjoined Christians not to despair in the face of the current recession, but rather should look to the future with renewed hope.

Ayade urged Christian faithful to reflect on the import of Christmas brought about by the birth of the saviour, Jesus Christ and its redemptive hope to billions of Christians around the world.

Urging Nigerians to eschew hate and bigotry, which was what Christ preached against, Ayade said: “As we share with one another gifts, let the season be a stark reminder to all of us as Cross Riverians that this is the time to show tolerance and forgiveness towards our enemies and forgiveness to our friends.”

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, in his Christmas message, advised Nigerians to unite to build a country of their collective dreams and aspirations devoid of ethnicity and religious bigotry.

He particularly urged Nigerians to see the current economic recession as a national challenge.

He said that Nigerians must endeavour to hand over to the next generation a united and prosperous nation, which all the ethnic and religious groups could be proud of.

Okorocha also asked Nigerians to remain committed in their support for President Mohammadu Buhari and the APC government since the President and the APC government meant well for the nation.

In the same vein, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said that the period of Yuletide offered Nigerians the opportunity to live the ideals of charity, love, peace and harmonious co-existence, which Christ preached.

“Let us all reach out and touch somebody else in a positive way. Let us give a hand to the less fortunate, that they may rise and walk with us,” Obi submitted.

Renew hope in Nigeria, Obiano tells Nigerians

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has called on Nigerian Christians to open their minds and allow the love of Jesus Christ renew their faith in Nigeria this Yuletide season and beyond.

In a Christmas message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, James Eze, Governor Obiano observed that Nigerian Christians should always remember that having Jesus Christ as “the author and finisher of their faith” is a guarantee of victory over all trials and tribulations in all seasons.

“True followers of Christ should neither waver nor despair in the face of adversities because the Holy Book has assured us that Christ in us is the Hope of Glory. So, we are assured of victory long before the sound of battle erupts. We are assured of better days after spells of difficulties like the one that our country is passing through at this moment,” he declared.

Speaking further, Obiano remarked that the feast of Christmas gives Nigerian Christians a great chance to renew their faith in Christ and in their country, pointing out that God recognizes the concept of nationhood and would always make a way for His children when there seems to be no way. Said he: “Adversity has its own values. It may not always be easy to see them when we are going through one but they are there alright. Nigeria may be going through a rough patch this time but there are better days ahead. So, we must not let the present challenges force a wedge between Nigerians. Rather, we should use the opportunity of this Christmas to renew our faith in Nigeria.”

Governor Obiano also noted that the economic difficulties in the country were being tackled at the federal and state levels and expressed the optimism that very soon, Nigeria would be great again.

He recalled that his administration had rolled out a comprehensive Economic Stimulus Package to cushion the effects of the recession on the masses and expressed the hope that very soon, the pangs of the economic meltdown would fade away.