We belong to One Nigeria, say Igbo in Benue

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Igbo community in Benue State has joined other communities in the state to throw their weight behind the campaign for One Nigeria.

Governor Samuel Ortom had, on Monday, invited all leaders of the different tribes residing in the state including Yoruba community, Hausa Community, South-South Community and the Igbo Community to a security meeting.

Speaking at the meeting held at the Government House, President-General of Igbo Community, Benue State, Chief Albert Chuks, stated that the Igbo in the state had no other name to call themselves than Nigerians.

“We have said we belong to one Nigeria and that even if anybody is looking for anything, it should not be by violence. That is what we maintained as at our last meeting in Enugu last Saturday. And that is why the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo is touring the 14 northern states as from 20th of this month.”

Also speaking, Eze Ndigbo, Benue State, Chief Sunday Adiele, rejected the position of IPOB stressing that anyone who witnessed the Nigerian/Biafran civil war would not think of engaging in another war ever again.

“We Igbos in Benue are canceling all what these small boys are doing because many of them were not born during the Nigerian/Biafran war. That is the reason why they are making noise. Anybody who saw that war that time can never dream of having another war. That is the truth about it.”

On his part, President, Igbo Community, Makurdi, Comrade Everest Iwu, re-affirmed the position of the Igbo that they belong to Nigeria and no other country.

“On behalf of Igbo Community in Makurdi, I want to affirm that it is one nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We are not violent. The Tiv nation, Idoma nation have been so kind and accommodating to Igbos in Makurdi. They have never given us worry for one time. They have never done anything to Igbos that will warrant us to begin to run anywhere.

“Some of us have been here for more than 45 years. We are more of Benue than any other place. We are not for IPOB, we are not for MASSOB, we are for one Nigeria. This is our home. Benue is our home. Nobody will move us, we are not moving anywhere. Hausas, Yorubas, South South, Idomas, Tivs and all are our friends and we are in remarrying and there is no discrimination.

“We are one and we will remain one. Anybody who wants violence, the violence is for him. For us in Benue, we are at peace with our host community. And we remain grateful to God, to our host community and the Governor of Benue State.”

The governor had, during the meeting which was also attended by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, Och’Idoma, Chief Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, and all traditional rulers in the state, said the meeting was meant to reassure everyone residing in the state of adequate protection.

“This meeting is meant to prevent any move from any mischief maker who would come out from any agitations to come and attack or do a reprisal anywhere in Benue. I will personally deal with such person,” the governor said.

In their separate remarks, both the Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma both re-affirmed the commitment of the traditional council to ensuring peaceful coexistence of everyone rewinding in the state even as they urged anyone with useful information about possible attack to report same to security agencies for prompt action.