The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - We belong to One Nigeria, say Igbo in Benue
18th September 2017 - China, Russia conduct military drill near N. Korea
18th September 2017 - Survey: 10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit’s first wave
18th September 2017 - Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour
18th September 2017 - Customs seizes 3,000 cartons of poultry products in Ogun
18th September 2017 - Alaafin, Olubadan, Lalong, Chime in Ibadan for APC True Federalism parley
18th September 2017 - BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill 15 in Konduga
18th September 2017 - ‘The Labour Room’, reality TV show premieres in FCT
18th September 2017 - Ops. EGWU EKE II: Military should conform with rules of engagement – Abia dep. gov.
18th September 2017 - NNPC advises motorists against panic-buying of fuel
Home / National / We belong to One Nigeria, say Igbo in Benue

We belong to One Nigeria, say Igbo in Benue

— 18th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Igbo community in Benue State has joined other communities in the state to throw their weight behind the campaign for One Nigeria.

Governor Samuel Ortom had, on Monday, invited all leaders of the different tribes residing in the state including Yoruba community, Hausa Community, South-South Community and the Igbo Community to a security meeting.

Speaking at the meeting held at the Government House, President-General of Igbo Community, Benue State, Chief Albert Chuks, stated that the Igbo in the state had no other name to call themselves than Nigerians.

“We have said we belong to one Nigeria and that even if anybody is looking for anything, it should not be by violence. That is what we maintained as at our last meeting in Enugu last Saturday. And that is why the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo is touring the 14 northern states as from 20th of this month.”

Also speaking, Eze Ndigbo, Benue State, Chief Sunday Adiele, rejected the position of IPOB stressing that anyone who witnessed the Nigerian/Biafran civil  war would not think of engaging in another war ever again.

“We Igbos in Benue are canceling all what these small boys are doing because many of them were not born during the Nigerian/Biafran war. That is the reason why they are making noise. Anybody who saw that war that time can never dream of having another war. That is the truth about it.”

On his part, President, Igbo Community, Makurdi, Comrade Everest Iwu, re-affirmed the position of the Igbo that they belong to Nigeria and no other country.

“On behalf of Igbo Community in Makurdi, I want to affirm that it is one nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We are not violent. The Tiv nation, Idoma nation have been so kind and accommodating to Igbos in Makurdi. They have never given us worry for one time. They have never done anything to Igbos that will warrant us to begin to run anywhere.

“Some of us have been here for more than 45 years. We are more of Benue than any other place. We are not for IPOB, we are not for MASSOB, we are for one Nigeria. This is our home. Benue is our home. Nobody will move us, we are not moving anywhere. Hausas, Yorubas, South South, Idomas, Tivs and all are our friends and we are in remarrying and there is no discrimination.

“We are one and we will remain one. Anybody who wants violence, the violence is for him. For us in Benue, we are at peace with our host community. And we remain grateful to God, to our host community and the Governor of Benue  State.”

The governor had, during the meeting which was also attended by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, Och’Idoma, Chief Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, and all traditional rulers in the state, said the meeting was meant to reassure everyone residing in the state of adequate protection.

“This meeting is meant to prevent any move from any mischief maker who would come out from any agitations to come and attack or do a reprisal anywhere in Benue. I will personally deal with such person,” the governor said.

In their separate remarks, both the Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma both re-affirmed the commitment of the traditional council to ensuring peaceful coexistence of everyone rewinding in the state even as they urged anyone with useful information about possible attack to report same to security agencies for prompt action.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We belong to One Nigeria, say Igbo in Benue

— 18th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Igbo community in Benue State has joined other communities in the state to throw their weight behind the campaign for One Nigeria. Governor Samuel Ortom had, on Monday, invited all leaders of the different tribes residing in the state including Yoruba community, Hausa Community, South-South Community and the Igbo Community…

  • Survey: 10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit’s first wave

    — 18th September 2017

      Around 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of Britain or created overseas in the next few years if the UK is denied access to Europe’s single market, according to a Reuters survey of firms employing the bulk of workers in international finance. Frankfurt was by far the most popular destination for the new…

  • Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour

    — 18th September 2017

    FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja. The organised labour in Kogi State, on Monday, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of planning to proscribe various labour unions in the state if workers carry out their threats of embarking on an indefinite strike this Friday. The allegation was made known in a statement jointly issued by the Secretaries of the…

  • Customs seizes 3,000 cartons of poultry products in Ogun

    — 18th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun State command, on Monday, said it intercepted and seized a truck loaded with 3,000 cartons of imported poultry products, with estimated duty paid value of N67.5m. The Command also impounded two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and seized 17kg of cannabis, allegedly smuggled from the neighbouring Republic…

  • Alaafin, Olubadan, Lalong, Chime in Ibadan for APC True Federalism parley

    — 18th September 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States, traditional and religious leaders are currently meeting at the University of Ibadan and will make their stand known on the agitation for true federalism in Nigeria. The are meeting with the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share