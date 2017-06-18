We are not intimidated by the clampdown on our members –Niger PDP 

From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party is not in any way intimidated by the ongoing clamp down on its members by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state.

The party said the arrest of the former governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, his former Chief of staff and former gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2015 general election, Hon. Umar Nasko and last week’s arrest of the party chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, are politically motivated.

The Secretary of the party, Mallam Abdullahi Santali while reacting to the continued detention of the party chairman for one week now without trial, alleged that the arrest of the party members was being prompted by the ruling All Progressives Party in the state.

Mallam Santali pointed out that the party was mindful of the fact that the former governor and his Chief of Staff have been standing trial before a Minna High Court and Federal High Court Abuja on criminal charges that were seemingly investigated since 2015/2016. The state chairman of the party was last week arrested because of his comments on the woeful performance of the APC government after two years in office.

He described as unfortunate for the EFCC to be alleging the offense of aiding and abetting the former governor against the chairman, one month after the trials have commenced.

«The EFCC just suddenly realized now that the state chairman aided and abetted the alleged crime against the former governor after his (chairman) criticism of the APC government in the state on May 29, for not having anything to celebrate.

“It is no longer secret that APC as a party both at the federal and state level, have nothing to celebrate after two years in office. It is on record, and Nigerians are aware that the only thing the party has to celebrate after two years in office is the ongoing arrest and unlawful detention of oppositions without trials.”

“The last two years has showed that the APC led government at all levels has nothing to offer Nigerians and they don’t have what it takes to govern the state and the country in general”

The secretary assured its members that despite the ongoing harassment and intimidation by the ruling party, PDP will wrest power back come 2019, saying that the clampdown on its members marks the beginning of real politics in the state.

“PDP will remain focused in caring out its responsibilities as a credible opposition party in the state and would not be deterred from pointing out the flaws and failures of the APC. We will continue to embark on constructive criticism.