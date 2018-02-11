We are fighting diabetes harder with Dykure, Diabiz – Atuchukwu

Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, is impaired resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and high levels of glucose in the blood otherwise called blood sugar.

Experts say it is one of the deadliest ailments and can cause serious health complications like heart disease, blindness, kidney failure, and amputation of the lower limbs.

Mr. Obiora Atuchukwu, chief executive officer of Ako Group of Companies, whose company has been in the fore front of the battle to avail Nigerians of an efficacious therapy for the ailment, note that diabetes is an important factor in accelerating the hardening and narrowing of the arteries, leading to strokes, coronary heart disease, and other large blood vessel diseases, and stressed the need to properly control it.

He states that Type 2 diabetes has a number of drug treatment options to be taken by mouth known as oral anti-hyperglycemic drugs or oral hypoglycemic drugs like Dykure Herbal Capsules and Diabiz Herbal Tea, which are products of India Ayurvedic herbal medications.

Atuchukwu recomends that people with Type 1 diabetes cannot use oral pills for treatment, and must instead take insulin, which helps glucose from food get into one’s cells to be used for energy.

He says that lifestyle measures that are critical to Type 2 diabetes management are diet and exercise, and these remain important parts of treatment when Dykure Capsules and Diabiz Tea are added. The AKO Group chief executive, who explaines that his organization is fighting diabetes harder with their products, namely, Dykure and Diabiz, points out that if the ailment is not given the adequate treatment, over time, it could lead to damage to small vessels, referred to as micro-vascular diseases.

“We at AKO Group are out to fight diabetes with our Indian Herbal products that have been living up to expectations,” he says.

Atuchukwu also explaines that the diabetes drugs are usually combined with lifestyle measures in lowering glucose levels to a particular target. “Lifestyle measures like exercise and diet are very important factors while treating diabetes with the Dykure and Diabiz.”