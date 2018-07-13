We acquired land to control devt – Amosun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, disclosed that his administration embarked on massive acquisition of land to control development across the state.

The governor gave the disclosure when he spoke at an event, ‘Breakfast Meeting of the Private Sector Executives’, organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun, who bemoaned a situation where large acres of land had been bought over a period of 30 years without any development, said the acquisition became imperative to review land allocation, particularly to achieve industrialisation.

He, however, noted that the state government would not hesitate to release the land to any investor with genuine intention. Amosun, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating enabling environment for investment to thrive in the state, said more infrastructures will be built to absorb the pressure of industrialisation.

While responding to issues of bad roads, multiple taxation, environmental sanitation and activities of land grabbers, raised by the private sector executives, Amosun assured them that efforts had been stepped up to address the issues. He said huge infrastructural deficit is not peculiar to Ogun alone but throughout the country, and added that the state government will continue to interface regularly with the private sector players.