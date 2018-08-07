Anthony Joshua’s potential Wembley showdown with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in April would be welcomed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

The unified world heavyweight champion will put his WBA ‘super’ IBF and WBO belts at stake against WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin on September 22 at the national stadium.

Joshua remains determined to become undisputed champion by taking the WBC belt from the American, who is yet to officially notify the WBC about a title defence against Tyson Fury despite ongoing talks, and the governing body is equally keen to see a battle between AJ and Wilder on April 13.

“The WBC has done everything possible to see this great fight happen,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “I will be thrilled to see it happen, which is a must as that is what the fans of the world want.”

Wilder’s team are hopeful the Fury fight will be finalised for Las Vegas, with possible dates in November being discussed, although the WBC have not been contacted about the bout.

“It seems that Wilder will fight Tyson Fury next,” said Sulaiman. “We are waiting for an official sanction request from the promoter.”