Ways you are ruining your relationship

Ways you are ruining your relationship

25th February 2018

You can ruin a good relationship without even realizing it. It is important for couples to invest time in building their relationships. There are subtle actions couples take that can ruin their relationships if things don’t change fast.

Couples need to take responsibility for their own actions and attitude. They need to catch signs of their failing relationship before it’s too late. The following issues if not checked, can ruin relationships.

Taking your partner for granted

You can ruin a beautiful relationship by taking your partner for granted. If you fail to appreciate the qualities that you admire in your partner in the first place, you are on your way to ruining what you both once had. For your relationship to remain happy and satisfied, you must continue to prove your love and appreciation throughout the duration of your time together.

Comparing your relationship to that of others

If you don’t want to ruin your relationship, stop comparing your relationship to someone else’s. When you compare your partner to someone else, you are indirectly saying that they are not good enough for you. And if you are not careful, you might end up resenting your partner because you think your relationship doesn’t live up to the seemingly perfect ones that you see around and all over social media. No relationship is perfect, no matter how perfect they may appear. Focus on your relationship and your partner and build a great life together.

Piling on negative emotions

All relationships encounter periods of turbulence, disagreements and conflicts. While your love for each other can go a long way towards resolving these issues, it is important that you do not pile all the negative emotions so that resentment, jealousy and paranoia won’t ruin your relationship.

Refusing to apologize when you are wrong

If there is no mutual respect in a relationship, it is heading for the rocks. The lack of willingness to apologize and show remorse when you are wrong is one way to ruin your relationship. You show a sense of maturity and integrity, when you accept that you have made a mistake, offended your partner and apologize for it.

Failing to understand each other’s life’s expectations

Men and women have different life goals. You may desire to start a family immediately while your partner wants to rise in their career or business. While there may be room for both in the family, it is crucial that you understand the needs of your partner and work together to achieve them before you ruin what you have trying to force your expectations on their partners.

Being overly critical of your partner

No matter how much standards you have, if you end up criticizing your partner all the time, you can ruin your relationship. You must be willing to occasionally compromise on some of your ideals if you want your relationship to be successful. 

You stop listening to your partner

There’s no better way to kill a relationship faster than to stop listening to what your partner is saying, it shows a lack of respect for the person. If you continue to dismiss what your partner is saying because you feel superior, you can end up alone or with someone who is no longer with you.

Neglecting to follow your own interests

While shared hobbies and pursuits offer couples the chance to strengthen their bond, it is also important that each individual has their own interests and past-times. If you neglect to follow your interests, you could easily become frustrated in life and start harboring bitterness against your partner. This can ruin your relationship.

Putting yourself and your needs first

If you want a successful relationship, you must be willing to consider the needs of their partner and put them before yours. This doesn’t mean giving up who you are for your partner but meeting them halfway when issues crop up so that you don’t ruin your relationship.

Avoiding honest communication for peace to reign

Don’t be afraid to have honest communication with your partner whenever conflicts arise. If you continue to avoid confrontation simply as a way of keeping the peace, the chances are that unresolved issues will fester and ultimately ruin your relationship.

Focusing on the negative

Every relationship hits rough patches. After all it can’t be perfect all the time. The trick is to not get stuck in a rut where you can’t see the positive aspects your partner brings to the table. Focusing on the negative won’t do you any good. In fact, it will only make you both miserable. If you only focus on the negative, you can’t see the positive. 

