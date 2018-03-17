Ways you are being unfaithful to your spouse

Have you told yourself that cheating on your spouse is not in your agenda? Have you promised yourself that no matter what happens in your marriage, you won’t dare look at another man or woman lustfully?

You love your spouse and you would never be unfaithful to her or him. However, you may be unaware of other ways you are being unfaithful. You may be on your way to having multiple orgasms with someone other than your spouse if you are not careful.

If some of these unattended actions continue, you may find yourself on the slippery slope that leads to that never-intended affair and problems you never wanted in your marriage.

Unfaithfulness usually creeps in through the back door, disguising itself as harmless fun or innocent behaviour. This happens to men a lot. They claim nothing will happen when they get too close to another woman until they start singing choruses in bed with the person.

If you want your marriage to last and be filled with happiness you may need to check this list to see if you have fallen prey to any of these unfaithful behaviors and then make amends. Don’t excuse your behaviour with ‘I am a man, I can have as many women as I want as long as I can take care of them.’

Flirting with another person other than your spouse is dangerous. Having a little playful fun at the office with a co-worker can’t be too bad, you may rationalize. After all, flirting is fun. But you must avoid it like the plague. It’s dangerous. If someone flirts with you, ignore it.

Flirting usually involves speaking and behaving in a way that suggests a mildly greater intimacy than the actual relationship between the parties would justify, which is often a direct expression of sexual interest.

Married people should not engage in this type of behaviour with anyone other than their spouse. It is a form of unfaithfulness that leads to no good. The person you are flirting with may take it as an invitation and pursue a relationship you never intended to start.

Confiding in the opposite gender whenever you have issues with your spouse is courting an affair. When you pour out your troubles to someone of the opposite gender you are putting yourself in a vulnerable position.

It may seem harmless. After all, you just needed a shoulder to cry on. If you have marital problems, talk about it with your spouse. That’s your best-ever shoulder to cry on.

If that’s not working for you, talk to your parents, a trusted relative or a therapist. You must not pour out your marital frustrations to someone who may consider this an invitation for intimacy. Even if it doesn’t start that way, too often it ends that way. It’s a form of unfaithfulness.

Spending time alone with someone other than your spouse may lead to cheating. What appears to be an innocent lunch out with someone of the opposite sex or stopping by for a chat at that someone’s home without your spouse is definitely in the category of unfaithful behavior.

Don’t say that you are both adults and nothing will happen. Well, things do happen and a lot too. It’s not appropriate. Go home and spend that time with your spouse. Men, stop jumping from one beer parlour to another at night instead of going home to cuddle your wives.

Putting your children before your spouse is wrong. Your children are very important in your life, but not more important than your spouse. If you knock your spouse off the top of your priority list you are not showing total fidelity to him or her.

Your spouse should come first. Not only does it cement your marriage and make it stronger, it gives your children the best security blanket they will ever have.

Don’t let your children think that they are more important to you than your spouse. Without your spouse, they won’t be in the equation in the first place.

Chatting on the Internet with someone of the opposite sex is a pointer that you will soon cheat on your spouse. If you think this is harmless, think again. It may start out that way, but it definitely won’t end that way.

Some have engaged in what they considered innocent talk with a former boyfriend or girlfriend from secondary school or University days, or even a stranger. One thing can lead to another and before you know it, your marriage is in jeopardy. Don’t do it.

Dressing to attract the attention of someone other than your spouse is a cheating behaviour. If you are dressing up to look good for someone else, you need to reexamine your motives. Trying to attract someone else by wearing a sexy looking outfit is one more way to jump into unfaithful waters.

To withhold sexual intimacy from your spouse is not doing your part in keeping your marriage strong and fulfilling. It creates suspicion. Being a faithful spouse means doing your part to make your marriage beautiful in all aspects.

Your spouse should be the number one person in your life. If something wonderful happens to you, like a promotion, a confirmation of a pregnancy, or any other good news, let your spouse be the first to know your good news. Then share it with others including parents, friends and family members.

Talking negatively about your spouse may lead you down the road of adultery. You may start comparing your spouse with that man or woman you think is perfect. Don’t make that mistake. If you have problems with your sweetheart, talk it out with him or her.

Let your conversations with others focus on the good things about your spouse. That’s being faithful. The exception here is abuse. If abuse is happening it needs to be reported to a trusted friend, counselor, and the police. You must keep yourself safe first before thinking about keeping a marriage.

