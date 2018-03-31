Ways to teach children good table manners

Does it feel like teaching your young children table manners is an impossible feat? Well, it’s not impossible if you know the right way to go about it and it’s never too early to start teaching them.

After all, from the lunchroom to the boardroom, kids will inevitably have to eat in front of others throughout their lives. The task of ensuring the eating-in-public experience is a positive one for all involved falls on parents.

So mothers, roll up your sleeves, keep your elbows off the table and get ready to dive in for some table manners crash course for kids.

Model how to sit down and sit up at the table. Maybe you are dealing with a child who refuses to sit down to eat or one who repeatedly gets up and down from the table during a meal in general, turning dinnertime into a distracting event for everyone.

Keep your expectations reasonable; toddlers won’t typically sit for an hour-long dinner no matter how hard you try. The most important table manners lesson for any child is learning to sit at the table for a reasonable length of time.

You also have to explain chewing etiquette to your children. Nobody wants to see the inside of your mouth when you are chewing food. Explain to kids that chewing with the mouth closed is where it’s at.

It is important to instruct kids to chew their food thoroughly so as to ward off impolite gulping but also, more important, choking and to wait to speak until their mouth is empty of food.

You also have to engage young kids in table-setting. Children as young as 3 and 4 can learn essential table manners, such as how to set the table properly with help and when to use which utensils

Teach that utensils are used to cut food into bite-size pieces and that they have to keep their hands away from the food. Be prepared with gentle reminders, but also model proper table skills so kids can learn from your example.

Teach kids that they should practice using their words during mealtime. That includes saying please and thank you and never dashing off without being excused. Also, encourage them to thank whoever prepared the food for their time and energy.

You can also model good mealtime conversation skills by developing conversation routines, such as asking everyone at the table to talk about things they experienced

Table manners are an essential skill set children need to learn and starting that learning process young helps. Teaching these few key points will keep children and their tablemates remain well-mannered and well fed.

When you teach children table manners, you are teaching them more than simply chewing with their mouth closed and keeping their elbows off the table.

You are teaching them to respect the people in their family and community by sharing their best self during meals.