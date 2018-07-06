Ways to reduce construction cost during recession

Maduka Nweke

Total cost of a project can frighten one from even starting a building. This is especially so for one who does not have all the money he needs. Coming up with an estimate of your total building cost can be a very complex process. It is even worse when you are doing it for the very first time because the slightest difference between your estimated cost and actual construction cost can cripple the building project. If a building project fails, it won’t matter if it is a residential or commercial property. The role of effective and efficient construction cost management cannot be overemphasised but you can still find some smart ways to reduce your construction cost.

Customised designs are often more expensive. If your goal is to reduce your construction cost, it is in your best interest to avoid custom designs. You should focus on a simple design and make the plan minimal so that you don’t bloat the cost. To avoid shooting up your construction cost, you can go for a small floor plan with a rectangular or square layout. This sort of plan will cost you less time and less money to accomplish. You also use fewer materials per unit built-up area and this forces your construction cost down.

However, no matter how you want to cut down cost, do not do that with some materials like cement. If you have less cement than the measurement, you may eventually embark on a penny wise, pound foolish project. This is because the building designed to last long may eventually collapse without serving its purpose. If you’re aiming for a minimal cost, consider cutting down on the number of rooms and bathrooms in the house. What this does is that it leaves you with a reduced area, brings your budget for building materials down, thus, reducing your overall construction cost.

It is also not wise to use money you just hit to start a gigantic building because you see it now. You should consider the area

you want to build because areas where you have affluent citizens always attract high cost of man power and labour. Those going to work, say in Banana Island, always go with a mind set that those there do not know how to spend money. Since they have got more than enough to spend, not many of them are judicious in their spending. In this wise, if you want to build your home in such areas with your meager income, you will be bitting off more than you can chew. Your location is particularly crucial if you want to drive down your construction cost. It is fine to opt for locations that offer affordable land but don’t do this blindly. You will be better off, for instance, if such a location is not just cheap but also has a strong potential to experience development in the future. Again, no matter how cheap the land is, don’t buy if the level of the plot is lower than the level of the road. The reason for this is that you’ll end up spending more money buying materials to fill the land. This drives up your construction cost. Plots of land that are the same level as the road are the best.