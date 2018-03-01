Ways to prevent spread of cerebrospinal meningitis

Angela Success



Recently, An outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis was reported in the Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, were 31 persons tested positive to Serotype C of the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the Cerebrospinal Meningitis bacteria are transmitted from person to person through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from carriers. Also, close and prolonged contact – such as kissing, sneezing or coughing on someone, or living in close quarters (such as a dormitory, sharing eating or drinking utensils) with an infected person (a carrier) – facilitates the spread of the disease. The average incubation period is four days, but can range between two and 10 days.

Cerebrospinal Meningitis is associated with high fever, headaches, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light and confusion. When presented early, the mortality rate decreases but it is still fatal, as five to 10 per cent of presented cases may not survive the attack.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has documented guidelines to help manage outbreaks of this disease:

Health education

People are advised to avoid over-crowded environments, like prisons, Internally displaced persons’ camps, schools and any gathering that might bring too many people together anywhere the presence of meningitis has been confirmed.

The bacteria or virus can be found in bodily fluids in the throat and nose so can be transmitted when one coughs or sneezes. Cough and sneeze into your handkerchiefs. People should sleep in well-ventilated rooms, eat nutritious meals and engage in regular physical exercise in order to maintain our body immunity. A healthy immune system helps the body fight any disease.

Personal hygiene

Vigorous washing of hands with soap and clean water should become part of our daily life as we move from place to place in our endeavours. Keeping our environment clean is expected to become habitual as this helps keep diseases and viral infections far from the people. Sharing of all personal items, like brush, washing of hands should be encouraged after using the toilets and after entering many offices or vehicles.

Personal items, such as towel, wrapper, drinking glass, handkerchief, and lipsticks should not be shared, as these could become medium for transferring this virus or bacteria found in mucus, saliva, sputum. Indiscriminate kissing should be avoided in any environment where this disease is reported.

Vaccination

This is one of the methods that can stop the spread of this disease as it immunises both babies and adults against some types of meningitis. Three types of bacteria can cause meningitis: Streptococcus pneumonia, Neisseria meningitis and Haemophilus influenza. In Nigeria, the vaccines for these are available but not sufficient to handle most cases and are not hundred per cent effective against some strains.

Mothers are encouraged to vaccinate their babies early against such diseases, like measles, mumps, chicken pox and other viral infection, as this will protect them. It is still better than not having any protection at all.