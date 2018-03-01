The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Ways to prevent spread of cerebrospinal meningitis
1st March 2018 - Enjoy your boiled groundnut
1st March 2018 - Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts
1st March 2018 - Edo deputy gov tasks health workers on passion
1st March 2018 - Hot season: Take water, fruits, vegetables liberally –Nutritionist counsels
1st March 2018 - Ogun commissioner lauds group for fighting child mortality
1st March 2018 - Don’t keep mute about your back pain. Talk bout it.
1st March 2018 - Ovarian cancer? No, it is a brenner
1st March 2018 - Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer
1st March 2018 - Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn
Home / Health / Ways to prevent spread of cerebrospinal meningitis

Ways to prevent spread of cerebrospinal meningitis

— 1st March 2018

Angela Success
 
Recently, An outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis was reported in the Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, were 31 persons tested positive to Serotype C of the disease.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the Cerebrospinal Meningitis bacteria are transmitted from person to person through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from carriers. Also, close and prolonged contact – such as kissing, sneezing or coughing on someone, or living in close quarters (such as a dormitory, sharing eating or drinking utensils) with an infected person (a carrier) – facilitates the spread of the disease. The average incubation period is four days, but can range between two and 10 days.
Cerebrospinal Meningitis is associated with high fever, headaches, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light and confusion. When presented early, the mortality rate decreases but it is still fatal, as five to 10 per cent of presented cases may not survive the attack.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has documented guidelines to help manage outbreaks of this disease:

Health education
People are advised to avoid over-crowded environments, like prisons, Internally displaced persons’ camps, schools and any gathering that might bring too many people together anywhere the presence of meningitis has been confirmed.
The bacteria or virus can be found in bodily fluids in the throat and nose so can be transmitted when one coughs or sneezes. Cough and sneeze into your handkerchiefs. People should sleep in well-ventilated rooms, eat nutritious meals and engage in regular physical exercise in order to maintain our body immunity. A healthy immune system helps the body fight any disease.

Personal hygiene
Vigorous washing of hands with soap and clean water should become part of our daily life as we move from place to place in our endeavours. Keeping our environment clean is expected to become habitual as this helps keep diseases and viral infections far from the people. Sharing of all personal items, like brush, washing of hands should be encouraged after using the toilets and after entering many offices or vehicles.
Personal items, such as towel, wrapper, drinking glass, handkerchief, and lipsticks should not be shared, as these could become medium for   transferring this virus or bacteria found in mucus, saliva, sputum. Indiscriminate kissing should be avoided in any environment where this disease is reported.

Vaccination
This is one of the methods that can stop the spread of this disease as it immunises both babies and adults against some types of meningitis. Three types of bacteria can cause meningitis: Streptococcus pneumonia, Neisseria meningitis and Haemophilus influenza. In Nigeria, the vaccines for these are available but not sufficient to handle most cases and are not hundred per cent effective against some strains.
Mothers are encouraged to vaccinate their babies early against such diseases, like measles, mumps, chicken pox and other viral infection, as this will protect them.  It is still better than not having any protection at all.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts

— 1st March 2018

A health expert, Prof. Cyril Ige, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to be more proactive in the fight against cancer. Ige made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a three-day prostate cancer screening organised by El-Lab Medical Diagnostic and Research Laboratory…

  • Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

    — 1st March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

  • NHIS boss queried over N10bn illegal withdrawal

    — 1st March 2018

    •Reps summon Adeosun, CBN governor, others The House of Representatives yesterday queried the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, over the  withdrawal of N10 billion from the agency’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Chika Okafor, raised the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share