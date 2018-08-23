Ways to enrich your blood— 23rd August 2018
Doris Obinna
Our blood feeds every cell, tissue, gland, organ and organ system in your body. Without strong, oxygen-rich blood, these systems can become compromised. Simply put, there is need to build stronger, richer and healthier blood.
One of the best ways to build oxygen-rich blood is to exercise. Not only does exercise help your heart pump blood, it brings fresh oxygen.
Breathing deeply brings more oxygen to your lungs, which then move directly across into your blood. Rich in fiber and nutrients, beans and legumes help eliminate harmful cholesterol (LDL) and lower triglycerides.
Each hemoglobin protein is made up of subunits called hemes, which are what gives blood its red color. More specifically, the hemes can bind iron molecules, and these iron molecules bind oxygen. The blood cells are red because of the interaction between iron and oxygen.
The B-vitamins – B-6, B-12 – and folate are essential to lowering the amount of homocysteine in your blood. High levels of homocysteine have been linked to arterial clogging and heart disease, making it critical to control.
According to a Resident Doctor, Department of Community Medicine at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Iruoma Iloabuchi, one of the most common disorders linked to our carbohydrate-laden local African diets is anaemia.
She said: “Anaemia is casually referred to as meaning a lack of blood. In reality, it is a state in which the body cells are deprived of their energy supply because the number of red blood cells, which carry food and oxygen to these cells, are low.
“World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the number of anaemic people worldwide to be a staggering two billion. That’s more than the entire population of Nigeria. In Nigeria, more than half of the pre-school children and pregnant women are anaemic.
“This has dire implications as it implicitly highlights a vicious cycle of poor growth and development, and eventually impacts on human productivity from poor health. Breaking the cycle of anaemia is possible, but is also posed with the challenge of reaching the people who need the ‘interventions’ the most.”
According to her, many factors can lead to the state of anaemia, but the most common causes globally and in Nigeria are linked to dietary factors, especially a diet low in iron.
She said: “Yes! That is correct: a primary ‘intervention’ has to do with getting Nigerians to learn to eat right. Thankfully, we also have loads of readily available African foods that can help deal with this when eaten in appropriate quantities and combinations, she stated.
“When you think of enriching your blood, beef uniquely doubles as an excellent source of Vitamin B12 and a lack of Vitamin B12 can cause anaemia. Similarly, other types of white meat like chicken and turkey are excellent sources of iron. Not forgetting fish and other forms of sea foods too.
“As far as plant sources of iron go, green vegetables (such as spinach) are a rich and very cheap option. Legumes, such as beans and soya beans, are loaded with iron too in addition to their naturally high endowment of protein. Even cereals (carefully look out those that are iron-fortified) also provide a fair share of edible iron. The complimentary diary/milk also comes in handy.”
On his part, Dr. Joe Randolp said reduction of hemoglobin in the blood was called bloodlessness or anemia. According to him, “although blood loss is not a major harm in the eyes, the diseases caused by blood loss are of course bigger. The risk of heart problems, nervous system loss and memory loss is due to blood loss.
“Many people eat iron tablets without knowing if they have anemia. But without the advice of the doctor, iron tablets should not be eaten. It is possible to get rid of blood vacuum only by eating some nutritious foods.
“A glass of milk every day helps to provide the vitamins and proteins needed for the body. Along with iron and all types of Vitamin B, there are potassium and calcium. These food components help in reducing blood emptying by increasing blood hemoglobin. Therefore, blood vacuuming patients need to eat at least one glass of milk regularly.”
Foods that enrich the blood
Milk: Every day a glass of milk provides vitamin and protein for the body. Although there is not too much iron in milk, there are almost all types of Vitamin B. There are also potassium and calcium in milk. These food components help in reducing blood emptying by increasing blood hemoglobin. Therefore, it is beneficial for patients with blood glucose levels at least one glass.
Honey: Honey is a good source of iron. In addition to iron, there are copper and manganese in honey. These tools help in preparing a lot of hemoglobin in the body. So honey is a powerful tool to reduce blood flow.
Vegetables: It is possible to get rid of anemia by playing different types of vegetables, such as curry leaves, pulp spinach, bit, lettuce, broccoli, coriander leaves and mint leaves regularly. These vegetables are rich in vitamins as well as Vitamin B-12, folic acid and other strengthening food ingredients, which help in increasing blood hemoglobin. In particular, beta juice is very beneficial for anemia.
Eat more fiber: Research shows that diets high in soluble fiber are effective in eliminating plaque buildup in the arteries.
Fruits good for blood
Potassium rich fruits help to lower blood pressure: Every day fruits, like iron, apple, tomato, etc. are released from the bloodstream. If you do not like to eat fruit, then eat apples or tomato juice. Other fruits that remove anemia are bananas, grapes, oranges, carrots etc.
Eat your chlorophyll
Chlorophyll is the plant nutrient that gives vegetables their green colour. It is very similar to the hemoglobin molecule. Boosting your intake of greens combined with adequate iron helps boost your blood.
Spice things up cayenne: helps speed blood purification by stimulating cardiovascular activity and lowering blood pressure. Add it to your meals for flavour and a stronger cardiovascular system.
Drink aloe vera juice: Aloe vera juice has been used for many years by herbalists as a natural blood booster. It cleans arteries and is anti-inflammatory. It is also rich in amino acids, enzymes, chlorophyll vitamins and minerals, all of which help build strong blood.
Drink lots of water: Blood is largely made up of water and needs water to help it replenish.
Supplements that increase blood count
According to experts, if you are not getting enough key nutrients through your diet you may want to talk to your doctor about taking supplements. Certain supplements can help increase your blood production support related processes in your body.
Some supplements can interact with medications that you may be taking, so be sure to get your doctor’s approval before adding them to your regimen.
Never take more than the recommended dosage found on the product’s label. Supplements your doctor may suggest include:
Iron: Iron deficiency commonly cause low blood production. Women need about 18 milligrams (mg) per day, whereas men only need 8 mg per day.
Vitamin C: This vitamin may help your body better absorb iron. The average adult needs about 500 mg per day.
Copper: There may also be a link between low blood production and copper deficiency. Women need 18 mg per day, and men need 8 mg per day. However, your daily copper requirement depends on a variety of factors, including sex, age, and body weight. Be sure to consult your doctor or a dietitian to understand how much you need.
Vitamin A (retinol): Women need 700 micrograms (mcg) per day. For men, the recommendation increases to 900 mcg.
Vitamin B-12: Most people who are 14 years and older need 2.4 mcg of this vitamin per day. If you are pregnant, the recommended dosage raises to 2.6 mcg. If you are breastfeeding, it jumps to 2.8 mcg.
Vitamin B-9 (folic acid): The average person needs between 100 and 250 mcg per day. If you regularly menstruate, it is recommended that you take 400 mcg. Women who are pregnant need 600 mcg per day.
Vitamin B-6: Women need about 1.5 mg of this nutrient each day, and men need about 1.7 mg.
Vitamin E: The average adult needs about 15 mg per day.
Other lifestyle changes
If you are eating a healthy diet and taking supplements, you are off to a great start. Keep up this balanced approach by cutting back on or eliminating alcoholic beverages. Excessive drinking may lower your blood count. For women, this is defined as more than one drink in one day. For men, this is more than two drinks in one day.
Regular exercise is also beneficial. In addition to promoting overall wellness, exercise is key to blood production. Vigorous exercise causes your body to need more oxygen. When you need more oxygen, your brain signals your body to create more blood. Your best bets for vigorous workouts include: jogging, running and swimming.
Habits that pollutes the blood
Smoking: This seems fairly obvious since smoking pollutes blood, but if you have not quit yet, there is no time like the present to quit.
Switch to natural body care products: Lotions, creams and cosmetics are absorbed directly through the skin into the blood. If the products you use contain toxic ingredients you are giving them direct access to your blood.
Stop using air fresheners: These products are full of harmful ingredients that gain access to your blood directly by being breathed and absorbed through the alveoli in your lungs and by landing on skin and being absorbed directly into your bloodstream. They are loaded with cancer-causing ingredients, male hormone disruptors and mutagens that damage your genetic material.
Use dandelion root: One of the best blood builders is also the most hated. Dandelion root has been shown to improve liver conditions by purifying the blood. Of course, you shouldn’t dig them up from lawns near busy roadsides or from those that have been sprayed. Dandelion root can be cooked and eaten in soups, stews and smoothies. It can be boiled in water, strained and drunk as a tea. It can also be roasted and made into a coffee-like drink.
Many health food stores carry dried dandelion root and dandelion coffee substitutes. Follow package directions.
