Ways to enrich your blood

Use dandelion root: One of the best blood builders is also the most hated. Dandelion root has been shown to improve liver conditions by purifying the blood. Of course, you shouldn’t dig them up from lawns near busy roadsides or from those that have been sprayed. Dandelion root can be cooked and eaten in soups, stews and smoothies. It can be boiled in water, strained and drunk as a tea. It can also be roasted and made into a coffee-like drink.

Many health food stores carry dried dandelion root and dandelion coffee substitutes. Follow package directions.