Lagos

Wale Tinubu changes Lagos skyline with $150million The Wing

— 7th April 2018

Like the proverbial cat with nine lives, Lagos-born oil tycoon Jubril Adewale Tinubu has bounced back to his usual winning ways. On Tuesday April 3, Tinubu, as the Group Managing Director of Oando Plc, Africa’s largest integrated energy solutions provider, led his team for the official commissioning of the group’s new multi-billion naira office complex, The Wings.

The eye-popping twin-tower, an architectural masterpiece strategically located at the North eastern Corner of Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos is the new corporate head office for the leading oil and gas conglomerate. The commissioning was performed by Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, the minister of state, Petroleum and supported by the crème de la creme of Nigeria corporate and public spheres including former Ekiti State governor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, billionaire mogul Tunde Folawiyo, wealthy entrepreneur Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, MD, Access Bank Plc, Bola Adesola, MD, Standard Chartered Bank and dozens of Lagos White Cap chiefs representing the Oba of Lagos. Speaking before cutting the tape, Kachikwu expressed his astonishment with sheer beauty of the twin-highrise and commended Tinubu and his team for building a world-class office complex.

For many years, Tinubu’s Oando Plc operated from Femi Otedola’s Zenon Building in Ajose Adeogun Street in the same Victoria Island but the company was taking its time to construct a befitting headquarters and on Monday December 4, 2017, the Group relocated to the new office complex. According to Tinubu, Complex was conceived in 2008, groundbreaking the done in 2013 and completed in 2017. He disclosed that the initial plan was to use the space for Oando Mega filling Station but on a second thought, they decided to take advantage of the ritzy ambiance of that axis of Ozumba Mbadiwe and its waterfront. He said the shape of the tower was influenced by an eagle, which embodies the spirit of the skies and freedom of the ocean.

The state-of-the-art 12 floors (on each wing) building has transformed the Lagos skyline and already serves as head office for a number of global brands. With approximately 27,000 square meters of lettable space, the complex can be accessed from the Five Cowrie Creek via a jetty. The towers offer a swanky rooftop entertainment deck, which will be an excellent venue for hosting social events and corporate get-togethers. It has a bar, ample lounge seating and offer gorgeous views of the city and the creek in an utterly relaxing environment. The iconic building is LEED certified fitted with best of facilities that guarantee optimal comfort, health and safety for all its occupants with other features.

With the commissioning of $150 million The Wing Office Complex, in the views of some observers, Tinubu’s continued relevance, nay staying power, should provoke some careful study by aspiring entrepreneurs or even established ones, especially in the Nigeria’s inclement business environment.

