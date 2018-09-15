– The Sun News
Real plots €290m move for Pogba, and Chelsea's Hazard
Delicious nsala soup
I've never been s*xually harassed – Oyebade Adebimpe
Guardiola: De Bruyne is worth £223m
US OPEN FEAT Osaka lands mega sponsorship deal
Ways to care for your eyes
I Agree, Udom Must Go…!
How to be a good side chick (1)
My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order
Restructuring: All talk, no action
eye diseases

Ways to care for your eyes

— 15th September 2018

There is a huge population of people around the world who are suffering from severe visual losses.

While not all eye diseases can be prevented, there are simple steps that everyone can take to help their eyes remain healthy and reduce their chances of vision loss in the future.

Wear sunglasses

Sunglasses delay the development of cataracts, since direct sunlight hastens their formation.

Sunglasses prevent retinal damage. They also protect the delicate eyelid skin to prevent both wrinkles and skin cancer around the eye.

Eat right food

Vitamin deficiency can impair retinal function. The belief that eating carrots improves vision has some truth, but a variety of vegetables, especially leafy green ones, should be an important part of your diet.

Researchers have found people on diets with higher levels of vitamins C and E, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA are less likely to develop early and advanced eye problem.

READ ALSO Customs seizes cache of military hardware, tramadol

Quit smoking

Tobacco smoking is directly linked to many adverse health effects, including age related macular degeneration (ARMD).

Studies show that current smokers and ex-smokers are more likely to develop ARMD than people who have never smoked.

Smokers are also at increased risk for developing cataracts.

Baseline eye examination

Adults with no signs or risk factors for eye diseases should get a baseline eye examination done at 40 — the time when early signs of disease and changes in vision may start to occur.

Based on the results of the initial screening, an ophthalmologist will prescribe the necessary intervals for follow-up exams.

People with symptoms or a family history of eye disease, diabetes or high blood pressure should see an ophthalmologist to determine how frequently their eyes should be examined.

Know your family history

Many eye diseases cluster in families. You should know your family’s history of eye disease because you may be at increased risk of retinitis pigmentosa, high myopia with degeneration and age-related eye diseases, including cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

Also, age related macular degeneration (ARMD) are expected to dramatically increase in coming decade.

