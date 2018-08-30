Ways to overcome stomach ulcer

Until about 30 years ago, the general belief was that ulcers form mainly as a result of stress, a genetic predisposition to excessive stomach acid secretion and poor lifestyle habits (including overindulging in rich and fatty foods, alcohol, caffeine, and tobacco). It was believed that such influences contribute to a build-up of stomach acids that erode the protective lining of the stomach, duodenum or oesophagus.

Recent studies have, however, countered the age long belief and revealed that while excessive stomach acid secretion certainly plays a role in the development of ulcers, a relatively recent theory holds that bacterial infection is the primary cause of peptic ulcers. Indeed, research conducted since the mid-1980s has shown that the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is present in more than 90 percent of duodenal ulcers and about 80 percent of stomach ulcers. However, more recent figures indicate those percentages are declining. Ulcers form when digestive juices damage the walls of the stomach or small intestine. If the mucus layer gets too thin or your stomach makes too much acid, your gut will feel it. Oludara said for no known reason, people with type A blood are more likely to develop cancerous stomach ulcers. Also, he said duodenal ulcers tend to appear in people with type O blood, possibly because they do not produce the substance on the surface of blood cells that may protect the lining of the duodenum. Some other causes of stomach ulcer include bacteria and use of painkillers, among others. Bacteria. It is called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and as many as one out of two persons carry it. Most people infected with H. pylori do not get ulcers. But in others, it can raise the amount of acid, break down the protective mucus layer, and irritate the digestive tract. Experts aren’t sure how H. pylori infection spreads. They think it may pass from person to person through close contact, like kissing. You may also get it from unclean food and water. Certain pain relievers. According to a general medical practitioner, if you have been taking aspirin often and for a long time, you are predisposed to stomach ulcers. The same is true for other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). They include Ibuprofen and Naproxen. He added that NSAIDs block the body from making a chemical that helps protect the inner walls of the stomach and small intestine from stomach acid. Smoking and alcohol: Those who smoke and drink heavily are prone to stomach ulcer. According to Dr. Oludara “smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol also can make one more likely to get ulcers. They are rare though.” Symptoms Anybody suffering from peptic ulcer is most likely to feel a burning pain or discomfort between his or her belly button and breastbone. He or she might especially notice it on an empty stomach – such as between meals or at night. The pain may stop for a little while if you eat or take an antacid, but then return. The pain can last for a few minutes or a few hours, and may come and go for many days or weeks. Other symptoms may include: Bloated feeling, burping, lack of appetite or weight loss, nausea, bloody or dark poop and vomiting, weakness, trouble breathing, sudden and sharp pain in your abdomen that doesn’t go away easily. However, Oludara noted that small ulcers might not cause any symptoms, but insisted that one should see a doctor when any of the aforementioned signs was suspected. Diagnosis Doctors often ask about the patient’s symptoms, whether he takes NSAIDs and other drugs, as well as running his medical history. He could also check his patient for bloating in the belly and pain. “The only way your doctor can tell for sure if you have an ulcer is to look. He may use a series of X-rays or a test called an endoscopy. This test allows the expert to pass a thin, bendy tube down your throat and into your stomach and small intestine. The tube has a camera at the end, so he can check the lining for ulcers. The doctor may also take a small piece of the lining to test for H. pylori. Blood, breath, and stool sample tests also can screen for the bacteria,” Dr. Oludara said. Treatment It is instructive to note that some peptic ulcers heal on their own. However, there is a warning that if you don’t treat them when discovered, the ulcers tend to come back. They can erode the blood vessel wall in your stomach or small intestine. The ulcers also can eat a hole through the lining and get infected. Or they can cause swelling, which may block food from moving from your stomach into your small intestine. If H. pylori are the culprit, your doctor H may prescribe a mix of antibiotics to kill it. If aspirin and other NSAIDs are behind the ulcer, you may need to cut down on them, stop taking them altogether or switch to another pain reliever. The medics may also prescribe antacids to fight stomach acid or give medicine to lessen the acid the body makes. Some prescribed drugs can help protect the lining of the stomach or small intestine so the ulcer can heal. Oludara, however, insisted that peptic ulcers were relatively easy to treat, stating that in many cases they are cured with antibiotics, antacids, and other drugs that reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach. There are also a variety of self-help and alternative treatments that can aid in relieving pain. “Still, the dangers associated with peptic ulcers – such as anemia, profuse bleeding, and stomach cancer – are serious; so ulcers should always be monitored by your doctor,” he said.