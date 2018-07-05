Ways to live without typhoid fever

This, she said, can also happen when foods are eaten fresh from the farms. For example the fruits and vegetables that we buy, when washed with contaminated water can get the organisms into our system. Fruits and vegetables get contaminated also during farming if contaminated fertilizers are used to grow them. Usually when the person takes it in through the mouth, the

first place that the organism gets into and starts producing symptoms is the small intestine. From there, it could spread and now cause generalised illness and can cause abdominal pain, fever, constipation, sometimes there could be vomiting. The fever, she said, is the type that persists. It keeps getting higher and higher unlike malaria fever that comes and goes.

The fever from typhoid starts low, but keeps on getting higher. That is how it presents. Speaking on its diagnosis, Doctor Onyagbodor said that Typhoid is usually diagnosed in the hospital by both the symptoms and laboratory tests. When the two are in agreement the diagnosis will be made and the person will be treated. The person can be treated with antibiotics when it is uncomplicated but in complicated cases in which the organism has caused some damages in the small intestine, the person will eventually require surgery for it to be cured. She however believes that one can live typhoid free by preventing the transmission of the organisms into the body. She reiterated the importance of such personal hygiene practices like washing of hands after using the toilet, washing fruits and vegetables that will be taken raw properly using vinegar if available. Good personal hygiene she said is very important. People should ensure that the water they drink is pure. You can do that by getting your own water and boiling it or getting water from a trusted source that has been properly treated to make sure that there is no contamination. According to her, treating anyone that comes down with this illness is another way of preventing the spread of this disease and living a typhoid fever-free life. The infected person should be taken to the hospital and treated properly as some people not so treated could become chronic carriers without manifesting any symptoms. This group of people tends to perpetrate or spread the organisms any where they are found. They have the organism harboured in their gall bladder and regularly excrete them. The carrier might not be obviously sick and this makes it difficult for the source of the transmission to be identified easily in some cases. She pointed out that carriers who are particularly dangerous are food vendors and those who work in restaurants. As they handle food they contaminate it, she said. The medical doctor advised that if typhoid fever becomes a common illness around a particular community or environment, its source can be traced and monitored. It may be transmitted through the water supply or through the food vendors. She said organizations should screen the staff of their restaurant and food handlers regularly for typhoid, while noting that this disease can be commonly over-diagnosed because the old standard for diagnoses is doing a culture but the nature of the organism makes it difficult to culture. This, she said, is why the Widal test is used. She advised that to make a diagnosis with Widal test, it should be done repeatedly in a good laboratory by a qualified medical laboratory scientist.